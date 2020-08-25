Register
15:02 GMT25 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian National congress party rally

    Dissenters in India’s Main Opposition Congress Say, ‘Acted in Best Interest of the Party'

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Al Jazeera English / Indian National congress party rally
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/19/1080274253_0:515:1365:1283_1200x675_80_0_0_af7cf22df38c7e91e6758c00a3bd4150.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008251080273700-dissenters-in-indias-main-opposition-congress-say-acted-in-best-interest-of-the-party/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Twenty-three prominent members of India’s main opposition Congress, who wanted sweeping changes, were snubbed by the core decision-making body of the party on Monday. In a resolution, the party rallied behind Sonia Gandhi, Interim President of Congress and her son Rahul Gandhi.

    A day after India’s Congress party warned 23 of its prominent members over demanding reforms and a change in the party leadership, a few of the dissenters claimed they had actually acted in the “best interest of the party”.

    These key Congressmen conveyed their demands in a letter sent to party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi.  

    A former federal minister and a member of the upper house of India's parliament, Anand Sharma was one of the signatories of the letter of dissent.

    He said the letter shared their concerns over the “present environment in the country”.

    ​“India needs a strong opposition to confront the BJP. Suggestions for party's renewal made in sincerity is not dissent. Wish all colleagues had read it,” asserted Sharma in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

    ​Another signatory of the letter, Congress’ General Secretary Mukul Wasnik said, “Sooner than later, those who saw the letter as an offence will also realise that the issues raised are worth consideration."

    ​“History acknowledges the brave and not the timid,” said another signatory Vivek Tankha, another member of Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Indian Parliament.

    ​On Sunday, Sonia Gandhi offered to resign from the leadership of the party and convened a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC)  – the top decision-making body of the party -- on Monday to discuss the issue.

    The majority of the members of the CWC rallied around Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, while some demanded action against the signatories of the letter.

    Instead of considering the issues raised, the CWC passed a resolution and requested Sonia Gandhi to continue “until such time as circumstances will permit an AICC (All India Congress Committee) session to be convened”.

    The resolution however, warned the dissenters that “no one will be and can be permitted to undermine or weaken the party or its leadership at this juncture.”

    It said “inner party issues cannot be deliberated through the media or public fora”.

    Speaking on the developments in Congress, Sanjay Jha, a former spokesperson of the Party, told Sputnik that “There is a need for Congress party to completely re-invent itself.”

    “As an organisation, it should become a lot more active and energetic, which has not happened because of the total high-command culture. There is a need for Congress party to completely re-invent itself. The party has to look beyond personality and look at the issues of leadership, ideology and organisation,” Jha said.

    Jha was suspended last month for “anti-party activities and breach of discipline,” apparently for supporting the former Deputy Chief of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot, who had raised a bogey of revolt against the leadership.

    Sonia Gandhi took over as Interim President of the party after Rahul Gandhi resigned from leadership following the debacle of Congress in the 2019 parliamentary elections for the lower house Lok Sabha. 

    Related:

    India’s Main Opposition Party Congress Faces Existential Crisis, Says Former Spokesperson
    India's Congress Interim Chief Sonia Gandhi Likely to Resign Amid Leadership Turmoil in Party
    Leadership Crisis in India’s Congress Party Unresolved, Sonia Gandhi Remains in Place
    Tags:
    Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Indian National Congress, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile
    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse