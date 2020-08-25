Bollywood Celebs Furious After Video of Cop Assaulting ‘Hungry’ Kid Goes Viral

New Delhi (Sputnik): A video making the rounds of social media showed a cop in Delhi, India thrashing a kid with a baton while another policeman stood witnessing the incident. The policemen on night duty objected to a man who filmed the attack.

Bollywood actors, as well as social media users, were left enraged after a video of a Delhi Police cop assaulting a kid went viral on Twitter.

Media agency Mojo Story which shared the video stated that the “boy was allegedly wandering on the streets late at night in search of food” when he was captured on camera being beaten by the policemen. The reason for the police action is not clear from the video.

Actor and singer Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to condemn the incident and demanded action against the policemen.

Why?? What pleasure can you get from beating a child like this?? Please look into this incident sir @CPDelhi https://t.co/VWhD85yY18 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 25, 2020

Another actor Ranvir Shorey also slammed the officers for what they did, and expressed hope that "the policeman never sees the outside of a jail for the rest of his life”.

This information should have been provided at the time of posting the video. Please don’t post such videos without doing due diligence first. Hope the perpetrators are suitably punished. Thanks. https://t.co/onjJ7Nf36x — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) August 25, 2020

The police officials confirmed that an inquiry has been ordered into the matter and the cop has been suspended.

According to officials, a fact-finding inquiry will be conducted by senior police official Amit Kaushik to investigate the matter and action would be taken based on his report.appropriate