Register
13:31 GMT25 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party hold placards as they gather outside party headquarters to demand to elect their party?s president from one of the members of the Nehru-Gandhi family after local media reported the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi would offer to resign, in New Delhi, India, August 24, 2020

    India’s Main Opposition Party Congress Faces Existential Crisis, Says Former Spokesperson

    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/18/1080264124_0:10:3077:1740_1200x675_80_0_0_cf3a726e6c3ac8de6ff4a29c44de98b8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008251080270617-indias-main-opposition-party-congress-faces-existential-crisis-says-former-spokesperson/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s main opposition party, Congress, is mired in internal dissent, with 23 key functionaries seeking a leadership change. Its Interim President Sonia Gandhi offered to resign and convened a meeting of the core decision-making body on Monday (24 August). It rejected the dissenters and compelled Sonia Gandhi to stay on.

    India’s opposition Congress Party was facing an “existential crisis”, according to the party’s former spokesperson Sanjay Jha.

    Discussing the dissent among key Congress members seeking sweeping changes in the party, Jha told Sputnik on Tuesday: “The Congress Party faces an existential crisis, it has been removed from the national political narrative in the last two Lok Sabha elections (parliamentary elections), and the public is disillusioned with Congress because they do not find the leadership inspirational.”

    Jha was suspended last month for “anti-party activities and breach of discipline”, apparently for supporting the former Deputy Chief of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot, who had plotted a revolt against the party's leadership.

    The Chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance and the leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi
    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Leadership Crisis in India’s Congress Party Unresolved, Sonia Gandhi Remains in Place
    In a letter to Sonia Gandhi, the Interim President of Congress Party, the dissenting Congress members had pointed out that the party had lost its support base and the confidence of the youth, as reflected in two successive overwhelming victories of its rival, Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), during 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections.

    Jha said that while they (the Congress Working Committee) talked about the fact that there is a need for change, “there was a reluctance to change that was very apparent”.

    He said this would cause “further disenchantment among the Congress workers” because the letter written by the 23 people highlights the serious problems the Congress Party faces.

    “Instead of debating those issues, or saying what the timeline for implementing them is, we were wasting time on who wrote it, if it was the right time, etc,” Jha said.

    The former spokesperson said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) was packed with nominated members and there had been no elections since 1997. He lamented that the CWC meeting held on Monday (24 August), therefore, went along predictable lines.

    Jha felt there was no denying the fact that “the age of entitlement in politics has come to an end”.

    “They have no objection to political parties led by the family. That is not the problem. The problem is, people do not want to see a perpetuation of the fact that the performance of the person should match the expectations,” Jha said, referring to the party leadership revolving around Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi.  

    Jha explained that the Congress party has a Constitution which mandates a transparent election process. He said that while the BJP had had six presidents in last 20 years, Congress had only two – Sonia Gandhi, who remained President of the party for 18 years, and the rest of the time, when the party was led by her son Rahul Gandhi.

    “There is an inconsistency and we cannot live in denial of the fact that we have destroyed the internal democracy of the party,” he rued.

    On the other hand, Rashid Kidwai, an author and political commentator said whatever support the Congress party has been receiving so far, was for the Gandhis, and there was near unanimity that Gandhis should continue to shoulder the leadership. He added that these very leaders insisted a reluctant Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi take over the mantle.

    “The Gandhis have a deep sense of hurt, because they did not want to be part of politics – Rajiv Gandhi didn’t want to enter politics, Sonia Gandhi also didn’t want to be part of politics. After Rajiv Gandhi was killed, within 18 hours the Congress Working Committee passed a resolution; the same Ghulam Nabi Azad and Pranab Mukherjee approached Sonia and wanted to take over the leadership,” explained Kidwai.

    Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of the Congress Party in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Indian Parliament, was among the 23 signatories of the dissenting letter which demanded a leadership change.

    Kidwai, who has authored a biography of Sonia Gandhi and several other books on contemporary politics, commented that there were three types of people among those who sought a change of leadership.

    The author said one group genuinely feels about Congress. “There is another set, who are opposed to Rahul Gandhi’s style of functioning and they are not very comfortable.”

    Kidwai said whenever there is a regime change, people who are 'courtiers' also change. They all were looking for posts and positions. According to Kidwai, there is a third group of people, who want to damage the party internally.

    “As you know, there were a lot of defections recently, people moved from Congress to BJP. It is the mix of these three. The problem for the Gandhis is how to deal with it,” Kidwai explained.  

    Kidwai dismissed prophecies that the Congress was finished after the 2014 general elections, when the BJP wrestled power with a thumping majority. He reminded that Congress did reasonably well in elections to state legislatures in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, as well as Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra.

    The CWC, met on Monday to consider the letter written by “certain leaders to the Congress President” but did not consider the contents of it.

    The core decision-making body “unanimously requested Sonia Gandhi to continue to lead party, until a meeting of the larger body, the All-Indian Congress Committee, is held.”

    Referring to the letter, the resolution noted that “no one will be and can be permitted to undermine or weaken the party or its leadership at this juncture.” It said “inner party issues cannot be deliberated through the media or public fora.”

    Related:

    Congress Politicians Clarify Rahul Gandhi Falsely Attributed With 'Colluding with BJP' Remark
    India's Congress Interim Chief Sonia Gandhi Likely to Resign Amid Leadership Turmoil in Party
    Leadership Crisis in India’s Congress Party Unresolved, Sonia Gandhi Remains in Place
    Tags:
    Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Indian National Congress, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile
    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse