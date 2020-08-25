Indian Mission to UN Lambastes Pakistan Over its Five Lies to Security Council

On Monday, Pakistan's Mission to the UN released a statement by Ambassador Munir Akram accusing India of terrorism. It also noted alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has attempted to raise the Kashmir issue for discussion at the UNSC thrice since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The Indian Mission to the UN has slammed Pakistan for its statement on Threats to International Peace and Security to the Security Council, rejecting it as “five big lies”. India pointed out that the statement Munir Akram gave at the United Nations Security Council was false, as the session was not open to non-members.

India's UN Mission, in a statement, said: “We have seen a statement put out by the Pakistan Mission to the UN, claiming that these remarks were made by the Permanent Representative of Pakistan at the UN Security Council. We fail to comprehend where exactly did the Permanent Representative of Pakistan make his statement since the Security Council Session today was not open to non-members of the Security Council.”

​Dismissing Pakistan’s claims, the statement said that "the biggest sponsor of cross-border terrorism against India now tries to masquerade itself as a victim of terrorism by India”.

“Pakistan is home to the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations. Many of the sanctioned terrorists and entities continue to operate with impunity inside Pakistan. The Prime Minister of Pakistan admitted at the UN General Assembly in 2019, the presence of 40,000-50,000 terrorists inside Pakistan,” it said.

​Furthermore, it stated that Pakistan’s claim that it has decimated Al Qaeda from the region is untrue, and that Islamabad's permanent ambassador to the UN’s assertion that India has hired terrorists to hit at Pakistan is preposterous. It also dismissed its neighbour's mention of India in the 1,267 sanctions list.

Pakistan had accused India of oppressing its minorities and human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, which was termed “ridiculous” by the Indian Mission.

India and Pakistan have conflict over Jammu and Kashmir since their independence from the UK, but matters turned worse last year when New Delhi abrogated Article 370, stripping the state of its temporary special status and splitting it into two Union Territories. Pakistan has tried to raise the issue three times at UN Security Council since August 2019, but it has been deemed a bilateral matter by the member states.