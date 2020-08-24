Memes Hit Twitter Amid Speculations That Rahul Gandhi Will Take Over as Congress Party Chief Again

New Delhi (Sputnik): Soon after the 2019 general election results, India's Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post, taking responsibility for the party's poor performance. His mother, Congress Party veteran Sonia Gandhi, took charge as interim president only after being persuaded by other members of the party.

As the Congress Working Committee meeting is underway to discuss the leadership turmoil gripping India’s main opposition party, people on Twitter are sharing funny reactions over speculation that former party chief Rahul Gandhi will be reinstated.

Many Twitter users commenting on the matter included clever memes poking fun at the turn of events.

While several congressmen were eager to see Rahul Gandhi made party chief again, some netizens took the opportunity to poke fun at the politician, saying even the party's main rival, ruling party BJP, wants Rahul Gandhi made the party president.

When RaGa come to know that Even BJP want him to be INC president : pic.twitter.com/XRoMBHX1MT — Abhimanyu Singh (@SanghiSoul) August 23, 2020

Even BJP wants Rahul Gandhi to be President of Congress..

Do you.. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ztypZh1pUQ — राहुल दुबे (@Therahul_dubey) August 24, 2020

Even BJP wants the 50 year old young youth icon as head of Congress

😂😂

Kahi Dil se Bhajpa phir se

😜😜

💮💮 pic.twitter.com/HdeGWVIE3k — Bhaskar Dev (@BhaskarDev2004) August 24, 2020

Even BJP also wants a fake Gandhian as a Congress president. pic.twitter.com/MWZGjupBPY — Nirmal Kumar Shee (@sheenirmalkumar) August 24, 2020

A section of 23 key Congress party leaders have desired change in leadership in a dissenting note, prompting speculations that current Congress chief Sonia Gandhi may step down.

Rajasthan state chief Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday that the Gandhi scion should take charge of the party if his mother, party chief Sonia Gandhi, steps down from the post.

Netizens and politicians agreed, and came out in support of the leader, projecting him as the hope for the party.

Mrs Gandhi and Rahul ji have shown what it means to sacrifice for the greater good of the people and the party.Its now time to build consensus and consolidate.

Our future is stronger when we’re united. Most Congress workers would like to see Rahul ji take over and lead the party — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) August 23, 2020

I wholeheartedly support their demand. In the interest of the nation Rahul Gandhi has to be the president of the party. https://t.co/nLTDNqSMEd — Datt (@dattdgp) August 24, 2020

​

The only reason I support Congress is because of Rahul Gandhi. He is the only hope we have. — Awaze (@antifascistt1) August 24, 2020

The Indian National Congress was reduced to less than 50 seats in the 2019 parliamentary elections. The party could not even secure the Leader of Opposition’s post due to its low strength.

Several questions were then raised on the leadership issues facing the party, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling Congress party an organisation which indulges in dynastic politics.

In the latest, a section of Congress party has hinted there should be a non-Gandhi family leadership for the party, others remain strong Gandhi family loyalists.