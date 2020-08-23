India's Congress Interim Chief Sonia Gandhi Likely to Resign Amid Leadership Turmoil in Party

New Delhi (Sputnik): Congress' Sonia Gandhi took charge as the party's interim chief after Rahul Gandhi resigned from the position, taking responsibility for Congress' poor performance in the 2019 general elections. Since then, there has been a call within the Gandhi family-led party to change leadership to revive the organisation.

Congress party's interim head Sonia Gandhi is likely to offer resignation at the Congress working committee meeting on Monday, and has asked the party leaders to find a new chief, sources familiar with the development have revealed.

Gandhi, who accepted the post only after much persuasion in 2019, has reportedly said she was not interested in leading the party once again.

This development comes soon after 23 senior members of the party wrote a letter asking her to undertake a complete overhaul of the leadership in the party.

In the letter, the members had urged her to re-boot the leadership, as the current state and performance of the party had demoralised the organisation and that it lacks direction.

While Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sonia Gandhi's son and daughter, respectively, remain top contenders for the party chief post, a section within the 'grand old party' is critical of the possibility of Rahul Gandhi assuming the position again. The Congress meeting on Monday is likely to remain stormy over the issue.