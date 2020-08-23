'Precious Moments': Narendra Modi Shares Video Showing His Daily Routine With Peacocks at Residence

New Delhi (Sputnik): Be it through yoga, or meditation in caves, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown his love for nature on many occasions. When Modi appeared in the adventure series 'Man vs Wild', he stressed India's harmony with nature and the country's belief in non-violence towards animals.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a video on Twitter, showcasing his cherished moments and special bond with the peacocks at his residence in Delhi.

In the 1.47-minute clip named 'precious moments', the Prime Minister can be seen feeding grains to the peacocks, the national bird of the country. It also captures his morning exercise routine where peacocks can be seen hovering around him.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2020

​Modi also posted a beautiful Hindi poem penned by him about one of these birds. It talks about the beauty of the peacock, its features and its divine blue colour.

The video was shot at PM Modi's official residence in the Lok Kalyan Marg area in national capital Delhi. The residence is said to have elevated structures especially for birds to make their nests. These structures are found in the interior of the country.

Indians were mesmerised by the video. Netizens termed the video the "best thing on the internet today".

— Jiyad Ali 🇮🇳➐ (@JiyadAli) August 23, 2020

​However, a few also criticised the video and called it a publicity stunt.

​Modi has taken part in several sustainable development projects in the country and abroad, including the launch of the International Solar Alliance.