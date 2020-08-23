Video: Doctor Foils COVID-19 Patient's Suicide Bid at Hospital in India's Madhya Pradesh

Panic gripped a hospital in India on Sunday when a patient stepped out of a window at a COVID-19 hospital ward and tried to jump in an attempt to end his life.
The incident reportedly took place at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital in the town of Jabalpur, in teh central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.
The video of the incident shows a doctor in Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) trying to pull the patient back in as he sat on a ledge outside the window of the hospital. While the doctor succeeded in putting him back inside the ward through the same window, people standing below were trying to convince him not to leap to his death.
जबलपुर। नेताजी सुभाष चन्द्र बोस मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में रविवार की सुबह उस वक्त हड़कम्प की स्थिति निर्मित हो गयी, जब कोविण-19 वार्ड की खिड़की पर एक मरीज आकर बैठ गया और कूदने का प्रयास करने लगा। मेडिकल परिसर में उपस्थित स्टाफ और अन्य लोगों ने मरीज को ऐसा करते देखा तो तत्काल गढ़ा थाना पुलिस को खबर कर दी। खबर लगते ही गढ़ा थाना प्रभारी राकेश तिवारी स्टॉफ के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और मरीज को समझाईश दी। पुलिस और चिकित्सकों की समझाईश के बाद मरीज का हदृय परिवर्तन हो गया और उसने खिड़की से कूदने का अपना फैसला बदल दिया। हालांकि इस दौरान मेडिकल परिसर में काफी देर तक हड़कम्प की स्थिति बनी रही। थाना प्रभारी राकेश तिवारी ने बताया कि मरीज सुबह 8 बजे के करीब खिड़की पर जाकर बैठ गया था, जिसे समझाईश दी गयी तो बाद में वह कोविड़ वार्ड में चला गया।
Police Officer-in-charge Rakesh Tiwari told media that the patient sat outside the window at around 8:00 am on Saturday.
COVID-19 has shattered lives, ended careers and changed daily routines around the world, leaving people struggling with depression and anxiety due to isolation or fear of the infection. According to a study conducted by GOQii, a private healthcare platform, nearly 43 percent of Indians currently suffer from depression.
