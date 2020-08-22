Potential Terror Attack by Suspected Daesh Agent Busted in Delhi After Brief Shootout

New Delhi (Sputnik): Abdul Yusuf Khan, reportedly a resident of India’s Uttar Pradesh and suspected Daesh* agent had been going around India’s national capital, planning a lone wolf attack with guns and explosives.

Late Friday, a special cell of the Delhi police arrested a man following a brief shootout in the national capital's posh Dhaula Kuan area. One pistol along with two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from the suspect, Abdul Yusuf Khan, Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Deputy Commissioner Police (DCP), Delhi revealed to the media on Saturday.

The news of his arrest has spread like wildfire on Indian social media.

ISIS operative arrested in Dhaula Kuan area by Spl Cell of Delhi Police. 15kgs of active IED inside two pressure cookers recovered. NSG at the operation spot. pic.twitter.com/jKjmkhQXYM — Sreyashi Dey (@SreyashiDey) August 22, 2020

​

— Tauseef Sheikh (@tauseefjourno) August 22, 2020

— Prince Walia ☬ ੴ (@prnswalia) August 22, 2020

​The suspected Daesh operative has been taken to Delhi police's Special Cell Office located in the city’s Lodhi Colony area for further investigation. More details in the case are still pending.

After a two-three hour long operation, the National Security Guard (NSG) diffused IEDs which were 15 kilograms in total weight and were kept inside of pressure cookers. Contents of the IEDs have been taken for further analysis. Delhi police officials along with the forensic experts are present in the Dhaula Kuan area. Search operation for any more suspected terrorists near the surrounding Buddha Jayanti Park are still going on. Paramilitary forces have also been deployed.

This marks the second arrest linked to Daesh in India this week.

Earlier, after a tip off India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a 28-year-old eye specialist from Bengaluru for his alleged links to the terror outfit.

Abdur Rahman, a doctor at the MS Ramaiah Medical College in the city, according to the NIA had visited an Daesh medical camp in Syria in 2014 to treat terrorists from the group.

— Dhirendra Pundir (@dhirendrapundir) August 18, 2020

​*Daesh (aka ISIS, ISIL, Islamic state) is a terrorist group banned in Russia