Register
13:06 GMT21 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    (FILES) This file photo taken on November 21, 2019 shows the logo of the social media video sharing app Tiktok displayed on a tablet screen in Paris

    Data of 235 Mln Instagram, TikTok, YouTube Users Up For Grabs on Dark Web, Reports Say

    © AFP 2020 / LIONEL BONAVENTURE
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0d/1080152489_0:164:3071:1892_1200x675_80_0_0_48e90eed1659fec76294d42aff97f546.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008211080236915-data-of-235-mln-instagram-tiktok-youtube-users-up-for-grabs-on-dark-web-reports-say/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): To deal with the data leak and other cyber security-related concerns, the Indian government has approved a data protection bill to manage and process data stored by private and public entities. Last month, a crypto hack attack on a famous vlogger’s YouTube channel raised concerns in the country.

    Highlighting a massive data leak, a pro-consumer website on Friday warned that the personal profiles of nearly 235 million TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube users have been put on the darknet - a platform containing unencrypted and stolen information - for sale.

    Security researchers from the website Comparitech stated that the data set included 42 million TikTok users, four million YouTube profiles, and the rest from Instagram. The leaked information comprises mobile numbers, email addresses, profile photos, full names, and other important profile information.

    "Even though the data is publicly accessible, the fact that it was leaked in aggregate as a well-structured database makes it much more valuable than each profile would be in isolation. The information would probably be most valuable to spammers and cyber criminals running phishing campaigns", said Paul Bischoff, editor at Comparitech.

    Last month, concerns were raised over reports of a crypto hack reaching India via YouTube. Popular Indian vlogger Carry Minati (real name Ajay Nagar) claimed that one of his two YouTube channels had been hacked. He alleged that the profiles showed bitcoin links to followers.

    In a similar development, verified Twitter accounts of global icons like Barack Obama and Elon Musk were hacked and infected with similar bitcoin links.

    Bitcoin scams have emerged as a new and popular method among cyber criminals, who put these links on social media network profiles that have been hacked into with the help of data available on the darknet. This enables phishing campaigns and exposes people to the risk of financial fraud.

    In February, the US-headquartered tech website BGR, which also operates from India, suffered a massive data leak on the dark web, where private information such as email IDs and passwords were shared.

    Related:

    India Serves Second Notice to Cambridge Analytica, Facebook on Data Leak Issue
    YouTube Trolled in India After Popular Vlogger CarryMinati Reports Twitter-Like Crypto-Hack
    American Tech Site 'BGR' Operating in India, Suffers Breach on Dark Web : Reports
    Tags:
    TikTok, Instagram, darkweb, Darknet, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse