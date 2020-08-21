Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar Follows PM Modi in Experiencing Wilderness With Bear Grylls

The 52-year-old actor on Friday took to Twitter to reveal to his fans that he will be accompanying adventurer Bear Grylls into the wilderness for his thrilling TV show “Man versus Wild”.
“You thinking I mad… but mad only going into the wild”, Akshay Kumar wrote with a short promo of his debut in the famous show where Grylls, both alone or with a celebrity, ventures into wild forests and shares his experiences with the audience.
You thinking I mad… but mad only going into the wild. #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls@BearGrylls @DiscoveryPlusIn @DiscoveryIN pic.twitter.com/q5LXat2xdL— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 21, 2020
Fans of the actor seemed elated by the news.
Standing on Plane,Lifting Wrestler UnderTaker,Jumping from Helicopter 🚁 hundreds of Cool Stunts & Now Akshay Sir is going to surprise us in the Wild 🤘💥🧿 MINDBLOWING Looking forward to this one.. #AkshayKumar— Romit Raj Prasher (@RajRomit) August 21, 2020
Looking awesome... can't wait 🤩— Vikipedia (@VICKed__007) August 21, 2020
can't wait for this show sir. Action Legend. 🔥— APPY💖 (@arppaul) August 21, 2020
The ultimate survival show first aired on television back in 2006, and celebrities like India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Barack Obama have already appeared in the programme.
In January 2020, southern Indian superstar Rajnikant also featured in the popular show for an episode that was shot in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, located in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.
