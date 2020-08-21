'Why Don't You Fight Me?': Woman Seeks Divorce Over Her Hubby's 'Boring Love'

New Delhi (Sputnik): India is a country where marriage is often considered sacred and even quintessential for a woman, and divorce is usually frowned upon as a sign of failure. According to stats from the United Nation, India reports 13 divorces out of every 1,000 marriages.

In a peculiar case, a Muslim woman in India's Uttar Pradesh state has sought to divorce her husband, saying he just loves her too much but doesn't fight with her.

In her plea, seen by Sputnik, the village woman (name withheld) has claimed that she can no longer bear her husband's love.

She approached a Sharia court (which deals with the civil disputes and community affairs of Muslims) in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district for divorce just 18 months after her marriage.

"He has never shouted at me nor ever disappointed me over any issue. I am feeling suffocated in such an environment. Sometimes, he cooks for me and also helps me in performing household chores", the plea mentioned.

“Whenever I make a mistake he always forgives me for that. I wanted to argue with him several times but he simply never argues back. I do not need a life where the husband agrees to anything and everything”, the woman stated in her plea.

The woman’s husband told local media that he always wanted to keep his wife happy and requested that the court return the case.

Baffled by the woman’s plea, the Sharia court's cleric has rejected it, citing the reasons as frivolous. The matter later reached the local village council (Panchayat), which also expressed its inability to decide on the matter. The court has also asked the couple to resolve the matter mutually.







