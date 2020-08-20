Inner Peace! Watch a Monkey Meditating in the Woods - Video

Have you ever seen a monkey strike a yogic pose and meditate in the middle of the forest? Well, this video of an ape sitting on a rock and in a deep state of meditation is a great find.
The 23-second video clip, which has gone viral on the Internet with over 3K views, shows the monkey sitting upright in the woods with its hands resting on its lap. The ape keeps its eyes closed throughout the video, appearing peaceful and calm.
In such tranquility, one can’t think of anything other than meditating.. pic.twitter.com/h0AGrUTSK7— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 20, 2020
