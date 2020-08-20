'Can't Work, Gmail Down': Indians Put on ‘Humour Caps’ After Google Service Suffers Outage Globally

Gmail users in different parts of the world on Thursday noticed that they were finding it difficult to send and attach files to their emails. Screenshots of Gmail errors also found their way onto social media.
With Gmail suffering an outage, some Indian professionals have decided to put their Thursday work on the backburner. In all their humour, they are blaming Google for forcing them to take a mid-week chill-day. Memes on the topic also emerged on social media.
Here are some funny things Indians wrote about Gmail’s outage on Twitter along with the trending hashtag #GmailDown.
really felt like working but gmail is down and who am I to challenge the universe— Akshar (@AksharPathak) August 20, 2020
#Gmail was down for more than 1 hour.— Kartik Mishra (@Kartikmishra_14) August 20, 2020
*people who never ever mailed anyone in their entire life:- pic.twitter.com/bV4KY8CGSS
Came early to work today as it’s my last day and was very in the mood to finish up stuff but I guess the universe is asking me to chill instead— Marion ✌🏻️ (@marionpg) August 20, 2020
No one. You are no one to challenge the universe. Let the universe go unchallenged. Gmail is down and so be it.— SpinBinBees (@spinbinbee) August 20, 2020
so gmail is down and that was not my school's registrar blocking me for emailing too much inquiries?— Yuan Gonzales (@yuangonzaIes) August 20, 2020
ok thank god pic.twitter.com/pxGbOhF0ES
For the very first time my forever unstable Internet is not down but #Gmail is pic.twitter.com/3pF1xBPMyJ— Naomi (@NaomiMLobo) August 20, 2020
#Gmail is down...— Lakhan Palod (@Master_Lakhan) August 20, 2020
Many people will now be taking a nap.....Not receiving office mails😂
Luxury on its way 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/U4Lnd1JFuQ
While many people are having a fun time away from office work, Google is working to resolve the glitch.
“There is an ongoing outage with G-Suite service - Gmail and Google Drive which is affecting multiple customers globally. We are actively working on it with Google Engineering Team and keep you posted once it is resolved”, the search engine giant said in a statement.
The Gmail outage marks the second occasion in two months when this has happened, as the services went down for hours back in July as well.
