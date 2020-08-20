Mastermind of Uttar Pradesh Bus Hijacking Arrested After Encounter With Police

New Delhi (Sputnik): In probably the first of its kind, a hijacking in India ended almost after 12 hours of film-like madness when the bus was found abandoned in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district without passengers. The bus, going from Gurugram to Madhya Pradesh, with 34 passengers on board, was taken over by miscreants in Agra.

The mastermind of a bus hijacking in India's Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Thursday following a brief encounter with police, officials have confirmed.

The bus, carrying 34 passengers, was hijacked on Wednesday allegedly over non-payment of financial installments.

The Uttar Pradesh police have been conducting overnight search operations since Wednesday to nab the culprits, accused of capturing the bus with 34 passengers in the city of Agra.

"In an encounter this morning, the main mastermind Pradeep Gupta was injured. He is receiving treatment at a hospital. Another accused ran into a field", police officials said.

Police have begun questioning the accused, Gupta, to nab others involved in the case.

Police teams from several districts in Uttar Pradesh went on high alert after a bus captured by a group of men roamed the highways with dozens of passengers on board.

After driving a few kilometres, the passengers were asked to get out and take another bus that was already waiting on the highway.

The Uttar Pradesh government in a statement said a financial company had illegally seized the bus.

"Regarding the bus incident in Agra, a financial company had illegally seized the bus. The driver, staff, and passengers are safe. The bus owner died yesterday and his son is doing the last rites", the statement said.

All of the passengers, including the driver and bus helper, were found safe.