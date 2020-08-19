Register
16:56 GMT19 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Actor Matthew Perry participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the mini-series The Kennedys After Camelot at AOL Studios on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in New York

    FRIENDS Fans Recall Iconic Chandler Lines to Celebrate 'Sarcasm King' Matthew Perry's Birthday

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107732/43/1077324392_0:257:2049:1409_1200x675_80_0_0_d12ec8527d2fda07f20666d3845705d6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008191080216540-friends-fans-recall-iconic-chandler-lines-to-celebrate-sarcasm-king-matthew-perrys-birthday/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In the crisp September of 1994, directors David Crane and Marta Kauffman aired the first episode of their TV sitcom series titled “FRIENDS”. The show that ran for 10 years ended up revolutionising the concept of daily soaps worldwide. Although the entire cast of FRIENDS is dearly loved, Chandler Bing has remained “iconic”.

    Matthew Perry, the brown haired charmer, fairly new to the entertainment business back in the 1990s, skyrocketed to fame with FRIENDS. The actor, who turns 51 today, essayed the role of funny-guy-next-door Chandler Bing in the series, who hailed from a broken home and was living in New York with his friends in the prime of his life, dealing with the topsy-turvy life of a twenty-something-year-old.

    With his nerve-wracking sarcasm on point, Perry’s portrayal of Chandler Bing has gone down in history – which is testified by the fact that even 16 years after the show ended, fans across the world use his legendary dialogues in their day-to-day life.

    Actor Matt LeBlanc poses for a photo outside the Warner Brothers studio on 24 October 1997 in Burbank, California. LeBlanc is one of the six costars of the hit NBC television series Friends.
    © AP Photo / Susan Sterner
    Only Dr. Drake Ramoray Can Save Us: Joey Gets Bday Love From India Even Though He Doesn’t Share Food
    FRIENDS' whole cast and Perry in particular are incredibly loved and followed in India. The show is referred to as one of the very few that have stayed relevant even as generations have changed. Content-streaming platforms like Netflix have now exposed millions of young viewers to the series and the FRIENDS fandom only seem to be going upward. 

    On his birthday, FRIENDS fans from India are sending heartfelt wishes to their very own “Chan-Chan Man” for letting them know that despite being “hopeless and awkward and desperate for love”, you may end up with that next-door best friend of yours and life will be alright. Pictures and quotes of Perry are flooding Twitter in India.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Tales Left Unsaid (@talesleftunsaid) on

    ​While shooting FRIENDS, Perry battled with pill addiction after a jet ski accident. Although he overcame the addiction, his fans noticed the physical transformation Perry has had through the years.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Matthew Perry F.R.I.E.N.D.S (@matthew.perry.f.r.i.e.n.d.s) on

    View this post on Instagram

    #matthewperry in a parking lot in LA (June 16). Pics from mlpsource on Twitter.

    A post shared by Matthew Perry F.R.I.E.N.D.S (@matthew.perry.f.r.i.e.n.d.s) on

    The actor did take on a bunch of roles after FRIENDS, like in the 2009 American comedy film titled “17 Again” – where he played the older version of heartthrob Zac Effron. His role of Chandler Bing in FRIENDS, however, has been the highlight of his lustrous career. 

    View this post on Instagram

    The show that thanks to all of you, doesn't go away.

    A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4) on

    Before the coronavirus pandemic jerked the world to a standstill, the entire cast of Friends - Jennifer Anniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and LeBlanc himself - revealed on Instagram that due to public demand, they are all coming together as their famous characters one last time. 

    The suspense-full release of the awaited surprise reunion episode has been postponed for now due to the pandemic situation.

    View this post on Instagram

    It’s happening….. @HBOMax @jenniferaniston @courteneycoxofficial @lisakudrow @mleblanc @_schwim_

    A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4) on

    Tags:
    fans, birthday, TV, Friends, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse