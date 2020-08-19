Teenage Girl From Uttar Pradesh Pens Letter to Prime Minister Modi Before Ending Life

New Delhi (Sputnik): Family members of the girl have decided to fulfil her last wish that her letter reach Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The family has also urged authorities to take cognisance of the issues raised by her in the letter.

A 16-year-old girl has allegedly shot herself dead in India's Uttar Pradesh state after penning an emotional letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share her disenchantment with present-day life.

The girl allegedly took the extreme step in the state’s Sambhal district last Friday, 14 August, but her 18-page letter was discovered by her family on Tuesday, 18 August, and handed over to police, a senior officer told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to the police, she allegedly killed herself with a country-made pistol at her home. The deceased girl is survived by her three younger brothers and a sister, apart from her parents.

In the letter, the girl cited concerns regarding rising pollution, deforestation, population, and the corruption prevailing in the country as being what motivated her to take such a step, police said.

She urged the prime minister to curb the growing population, implement bans on firecrackers during Diwali, and chemical-based colours in Holi festivals. She was also disturbed by problems facing elderly people.

“I don’t want to live anymore in a place where children send their parents to old age homes”, the girl wrote in her letter.

However, in her letter, she praised him for working so hard for the country and taking the nation to new heights.

Meanwhile, the girl’s family told Sputnik that she was undergoing psychological treatment.

“From a very long time, she has been getting affected mentally by the conditions and things happening - rising pollution, condition of migrant labourers during lockdown, increasing population in the country among others”, said one of the family members while requesting anonymity.

“She used to take such things on herself and feel bad about them. She always used to speak about meeting Prime Minister Modi and discuss such things with him”, the relative added.