Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Maul Ekta Kapoor for Launching Mental Health Awareness Fund in His Name

Ekta Kapoor, a Bollywood producer, got the taste of trollers, who called her out for supporting the depression theory that supposedly prompted young actor Sushant Singh Rajput to take his own life on 14 June. They questioned her for using Rajput’s name and image to raise funds for her programme.
Nina Ambani, social activist and wife of Aisa’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani, posted a “Get Well Soon Ekta” tweet.
SSRians Sentiment Are Attached With Pavitra Rishta Show As It Was SSR's First Show...— Nita AMBANI™ (@0NitaAmbani) August 18, 2020
But Ekta Used It As A Tool Tool To Earn Money!!
Money Minded Ekta Just Shame On You!!
GET WELL SOON EKTA #ShameOnEktaKapoor
Rajput's fans slammed Kapoor with the hashtag #ShameOnEktaKapoor for promoting a theory that was rejected by the actor's family.
Thousands of farmers commit suicide in India because they're not able to pay loans and then we have a "Pavitra Rishta Fund" to raise awareness on mental health. What dramas.— Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) August 19, 2020
Pavitra Rishta fund is Pathetic decision to promote fake mental illness theory by using SSR photo.— Apurva || Justice needs to be Served SSR! (@lostsoul_apu) August 18, 2020
We urge all to completely boycott this propaganda of @ZEE5India. Don't donate single penny. Shameful!
They could be sued for this.
RT & Spread !!#SCAssignCBIForSSRCase @Swamy39 pic.twitter.com/kj3qakGl4J
Have u taken permission from ssr family to start a fund using his photo? When there family is claiming it's a murder who have u the right to start a mental health awareness fraud using his name? U should apologise and stop this drama or else u will lose one subscriber.— Ak12345 (@Ak12345190158) August 18, 2020
Some even asked the federal government to take back the top civilian honour, Padma Shri, awarded to Ekta Kapoor.
All award given to this shame less women ekta kapoor should be taken back brainless women insulted Indian army and now sushant Singh rajput #ShameOnEktaKapoor— Justice for ssr (@Akshit20904697) August 18, 2020
I requested to @AmitShah please padam shree award not given to this shameless women #ShameOnEktaKapoor pic.twitter.com/QgRuJAB7Qg— shubham shamitab (@ShubhamShamitab) August 18, 2020
Meanwhile, after the Supreme Court of India ordered a federal probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ekta Kapoor came out with a statement on Instagram saying that “I dissociate myself from the ‘Pavitra Rishta Fund’ till investigations are carried out and we have a clear picture on Sushant’s unfortunate death".
