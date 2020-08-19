Twitterians Hail Indian Top Court's Verdict for Federal Probe Into Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s apex court has ordered a probe by a national agency into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Upholding the sanction of Bihar for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on a petition filed by Rajput’s father, the court directed Maharashtra police to hand over the case files to the CBI.

Fans of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput hailed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India on Wednesday, handing over an investigation into his death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Nita Ambani, social activist and wife of Asia’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani, tweeted that the "CBI for Sushant will be the first step, not the end. Movement against Bollywood Mafia will continue".

I Repeat...



CBI for Sushant will be the first step, not the end.



Movement against Bollywood Mafia will continue.#1StepToSSRJustice — Nita AMBANI™ (@0NitaAmbani) August 19, 2020

​The lawyer, who represented the deceased actor’s father said it is "a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput’s family".

This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. SC ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct: Vikas Singh, Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father pic.twitter.com/xHOaFehOya — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

​Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, and Ashoke Pandit were among those who took to social media to express their satisfaction with the ruling.

SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail 🙏🏻 #Prayers — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 19, 2020

Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING 👏👏👏#CBITakesOver — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 19, 2020

​Thank you media (except for Rajdeep Sardesai & Ndtv) for this much needed judgement of #SupremeCourtOfIndia of handing over the case to #CBI

​Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha even said "Justice is finally delivered".

Justice is finally delivered! Grateful Hon Supreme Court.



On behalf of millions of truth seekers across the world who are devastated by suspect death of #SushantSinghRajpoot, I express my gratitude to Hon CM Shri @NitishKumar for having recommended a #CBI enquiry. #CBITakesOver pic.twitter.com/BHL0c3nd1R — Sanjay Kumar Jha (@SanjayJhaBihar) August 19, 2020

​Rajput, 34, was found dead in his flat in suburban Bandra, Mumbai on 14 June. Mumbai police had filed a case for an unnatural death, while Rajput’s father lodged a complaint in Patna against his son’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly abetting the actor's suicide.

The top court also dismissed Chakraborty’s plea seeking a transfer of the case filed against her in Patna to Mumbai and a stay on investigation by the Bihar police about a complaint made by Rajput’s father.