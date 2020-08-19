Indian Bourses Rally, Sensex Closes 478 Points Higher

Indian stock markets rallied for the second consecutive day on Tuesday to close at higher levels. The Bombay Stock Exchange's 30 share index, Sensex, closed 478 points higher at 38,528.
The broader National Stock Exchange's Nifty, which exists as a benchmark Indian stock market index, closed the day with gains of 138 points at 11,385.
The rally was caused by across the board buying in the Indian indices.
The stocks that were up in the trade today are Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank and metal stocks.
Experts believe the mood has turned up for the near future.
"Indian equity benchmark indices rose in a second leg post noon to beat most other Asian indices on August 18. Nifty has closed at a recent high and hence the mood has turned up for the near term," said Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
