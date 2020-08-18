Bollywood Fire: Kangana Asks Gov't to Take Back Civilian Award Given to Karan Johara

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood’s Kangana Ranaut is equally at ease as a rebel on screen and off-screen. She is known as an actress with controversy on her hip. She has been calling out names in tinsel town over "masked chauvinism and double standards".

Bollywood rebel Kangana Ranaut has come out against producer Karan Johar, with whom she has had a long-running feud, and asked the federal government to take back the civilian award, Padma Shri conferred upon him.

She alleged Karan had asked her to leave the industry at an international platform, conspired to sabotage Sushant Singh Rajput’s career, and now made an anti-national film against the Indian Army – "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl".

I request government of India to take KJO’s PadmaShri back,he openly intimidated me and asked me to leave the industry on an international platform,conspired to sabotage Sushanth’s career,he supported Pakistan during Uri battle and now antinational film against our Army. https://t.co/KEgVEDpMrF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 18, 2020

​Kangana also alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide because the actor was ostracised by the privileged club of Bollywood.

"Sushant's friend Sunil Shukla said Sushant was depressed by unfair treatment meted out to him by the film industry and Karan Johar had plotted to finish his career", Kangna tweeted in Hindi.

​The feud between the two started with Kangana calling the director "the flag-bearer of nepotism" during his show, Koffee with Karan.

"Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" is a biopic about Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena produced by Karan Johar that has also come in for criticism from the pilot’s course-mates.

Retired Wing Commander Namrita Chandi, who served as a helicopter pilot said she never faced the kind of abuse and maltreatment as portrayed in the movie.

Srividya Rajan, course-mate of Gunjan Saxena at Udhampur Air Force Base dismissed the claim in the film that Gunjan was the only lady pilot to fly in Kargil operations in 1999.

"This is factually incorrect. We were posted together to Udhampur and when the Kargil conflict started, I was the first women pilot to be sent along with the male counterparts.....", wrote Srividya Rajan in a Facebook post.

The film was about a nation at war and women's everyday war against workplace discrimination.