Amid Strained Border Ties With China, Indian Air Force Deploys Tejas Jets at Pakistan Border

New Delhi (Sputnik): India has put its faith in the Tejas light combat aircraft to counter external threats while slowly phasing out its MiG-21, and MiG-27 fighter aircraft from service. The Tejas made its first flight in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru and the first squadron was formed in 2016.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed the home-grown Tejas fighter aircraft along the border with Pakistan amid increased activities by China in Ladakh and Pakistan administered Kashmir to “deal with any possible action by the adversary”, government sources revealed to local agency ANI.

The development came days after Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria visited a frontline air base in Western Air Command to review the operational preparedness of the force which is facing a severe shortage of fighter jets due to delayed procurement and the phasing out of ageing aircraft.

“IAF Chief urged the air warriors to maintain the highest standards of readiness. He also appreciated their efforts in preserving IAFs combat potential during the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic,” IAF spokesperson had said in a statement on 13 August.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the force — which is operating with around 30 squadrons (18-20 fighter jet in a squadron)— that the deal to buy the fully loaded LCA Mark1A version is nearing completion. In March, India's Defence Ministry approved the procurement of 83 advanced Mk1A version of the aircraft.

As per the report tabled by a parliamentary panel, the Indian Air Force needs 42 squadrons of fighter jet to counter the twin threats emanating from China and Pakistan.

The tailless, fourth generation Tejas is equipped with a fly-by-wire flight control system, integrated digital avionics and multimode radar. The supersonic combat aircraft is also equipped with air-to-air refuelling capabilities, close combat guns, additional drop tanks and beyond visual range (BVR) missile capability.

The deployment comes against a backdrop of strained ties between India and China after troops from both sides clashed in the Galwan valley of eastern Ladakh. While 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives, China is yet to reveal the number of casualties on its side.

In the last week of July, the Indian defence minister said that the IAF had displayed a high level of operational preparedness and urged the forces to “stand ready to handle any eventuality” amid threats from adversaries.

“I have no doubt in my mind that all collusive designs of the adversarial forces would be responded with full vigour and force,” a source quoted him as saying.

The IAF has also sent a fully-loaded Tejas squadron to fortify the nation's air security the Indian Ocean Region, where China is gradually increasing its influence through the deployment of warships and submarines.