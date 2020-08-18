2,400-Year-Old Egyptian Mummy Just Survives Drowning in India's 'Pink City'; Unboxed After 130 Years

New Delhi (Sputnik): The year 2020 is set to go down in history as the time everything turned upside down across the world. From forest fires, to earthquakes, blasts, UFO sightings, and of course the pandemic, this “ominous year” has brought humanity face-to-face with adverse tragedies, leaving everybody in a frenzy of panic and disbelief.

After a long period of 130 years, an Egyptian mummy preserved in the city of Jaipur in desert state Rajasthan has been taken out of its box. The mummy, which is around 2,400-years-old is believed to be that of a woman named Tutu.

Pictures of the preserved body have begun floating around on social media.

​The decision to unbox the mummy after so many years was influenced by the heavy rainfall that has been lashing the otherwise dry areas of Rajasthan including “Pink City” Jaipur. The rainwater managed to enter the interior of the Albert Hall Museum where the Mummy was kept. After water damage to the buildings was noted, the decision to move the museum piece was made.

Prakash Chandra Sharma, Director, Department of Archaeology and Museums, Government of Rajasthan has revealed to the media that all files were drenched due to water rising up to five feet in the office. The water damage has left all of the office machinery including computers and printers unusable.

The wet files are being dried and meanwhile tourist entry into the museum has been closed for at least a week.