2,400-Year-Old Egyptian Mummy Just Survives Drowning in India's 'Pink City'; Unboxed After 130 Years

After a long period of 130 years, an Egyptian mummy preserved in the city of Jaipur in desert state Rajasthan has been taken out of its box. The mummy, which is around 2,400-years-old is believed to be that of a woman named Tutu.
Pictures of the preserved body have begun floating around on social media.
The decision to unbox the mummy after so many years was influenced by the heavy rainfall that has been lashing the otherwise dry areas of Rajasthan including “Pink City” Jaipur. The rainwater managed to enter the interior of the Albert Hall Museum where the Mummy was kept. After water damage to the buildings was noted, the decision to move the museum piece was made.
The wet files are being dried and meanwhile tourist entry into the museum has been closed for at least a week.
