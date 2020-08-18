'Catch Me If You Can': Watch Fluffy Doggo Teasing Chubby Baby Elephant to Chase Him

A cute 50-second video has surfaced on Twitter, showing a playful, fluffy dog instigating a cute elephant cub to chase it and try catching it. The clip features senior members of the elephant family watching the two mates run in circles, while some people present around are seen filming them.
Gannu needs to become more agile or his friend Fluffy will keep mocking him like this every time..! pic.twitter.com/SgZOH9JdWH— Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior) August 17, 2020
"Cuteness overload alert", wrote netizens in the comments section expressing the wholesome delight they felt after watching the fun afternoon game.
He's such an awwwwwdorable baby 😀😀😇😇, gannu's cuteness overloaded with naughtiness - super duper awesome 😃😃🤘🤘— Shining_Star🚩🇮🇳🚩 (@yashshiningstar) August 17, 2020
Little fellow has no body of his age or his size to play with 😀😀😍🥰👍— MOHAN JANGA (@MOHANJANGA1) August 17, 2020
