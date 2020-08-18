Register
10:24 GMT18 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sterlite Copper

    Copper Import Bill May Haunt PM Modi as Court Refuses to De-seal India's Biggest Sterlite Plant

    © Photo : YouTube/Sterlite Copper
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/12/1080203606_0:0:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_c134d16a7925fcb8399a78ae1ae71321.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008181080203301-copper-import-bill-may-haunt-pm-modi-as-court-refuses-to-de-seal-indias-biggest-sterlite-plant/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The sterlite plant owned by Vedanta, the largest custom copper smelter in India, was shut down in 2018 after 13 local protestors were shot by police while demonstrating against emissions.

    The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to allow India's largest Sterlite copper smelting plant to resume operations in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, in response to a plea challenging its closure.

    The judgement which has been reserved for seven months now, was due to be pronounced on 11 March, but was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

    "We firmly believe in the safe and environmentally sound nature of our operations and are discouraged by the willful reliance on anecdotal evidence and half-truths by certain parties to spread falsehoods against our operations," Pankaj Kumar, CEO of the Sterlite Copper said after the verdict while terming it as "utterly shocking".

    In May 2018, the Tamil Nadu government directed that the plant be permanently closed after 13 local protestors demonstrating against emissions were shot by police. The factory was facing protests over environmental concerns for several years prior to that. But the company's announcement to double its capacity exacerbated the protests.

    Vedanta has maintained that the government's order to shut down the plant was a "knee-jerk" reaction to the shootings and that no evidence has been provided to prove the environmental damage charge against the plant.

    Economic Impact

    The plant which was set up with an investment worth $400 million, comprises almost 40 percent of the country’s copper smelting capacity. This has raised concerns about the economic impact of the decision on copper imports, employment and the daily loss incurred by the company.

    Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research at Karvy Stock Broking tells Sputnik that as India is facing falls in industrial and manufacturing output, imports this year and next may not reach the levels of previous years.

    "The country is incurring a whopping $1.86 billion (INR 14,000 crores) in forex to import the deficit copper. About 15,000 people are employed directly and indirectly based on the copper smelting facility who are at a loss now due to the closure of the plant," Singh said.

    He added that there might have been growing demand if if not for COVID-19, but when the lockdown is lifted and the industrial and construction activities resume to pre-COVID levels, the demand for copper will rise again.

    India's consumption of refined copper grew by 4.2 percent between 2014 and 2019. The Minister for Coal and Mines told Parliament in February that the country imported 44,373 tonnes of copper during 2019, after being a net exporter of 334,310 tonnes of copper in 2017-18.

    The industry expert says that the negative effects of pollution cannot be discounted, given the negative economic impact due to the Tuticorin plant's closure, and says that all parties need to urge the courts to fastrack the case to reach an amicable solution.

    Related:

    ‘For Now, China Needs To Realise How Important India Market Is’: Analysts On Microsoft-TikTok Tango
    Purchases From Russia, US to be Hit Hard After India Bans Import of 101 Defence Equipment
    Trade War or Turf Fight: What’s Behind India's Plans to Curb Chinese Imports Via Proxy Nations
    Tags:
    Economy, copper, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse