Pandemic Shocker: People in India's Uttar Pradesh Host 'Horse Race' - Video

A group of people in India's Uttar Pradesh state on Tuesday morning organised a horse cart race on National Highway-91, violating COVID-19 pandemic norms.
A video of the incident is going viral on social media showing horses running on the highway as several cars and motorcyclists give chase to them.
The crowd, comprising about 100-200 people, can be seen moving at high speed. Most of the people were not wearing face-masks or helmets.
ग्रेटर नोएडा— Pankaj Parashar (@PANKAJPARASHAR_) August 18, 2020
दादरी में नेशनल हाइवे पर घोड़ों की रेस। ट्रैफिक रोककर सट्टेबाजों ने सैकड़ों लोगों की जान खतरे में डाली।@Uppolice @noidapolice @alok24 pic.twitter.com/ranAxmkyj9
According to police, they received the information regarding the horse racing before sending officers to the scene. Nine people were arrested.
The accused have been booked under section 188 (public order offences) and section 269 (negligent act likely to spread disease) and several other sections under the Indian law.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has imposed restrictions on social gatherings, people have to wear face-masks, maintain social distancing, and refrain from mass gatherings.
