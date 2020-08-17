Bollywood Suffers Yet Another Loss With Passing of Director Nishikant Kamat

Register
    New Delhi (Sputnik): If 2020 has been cruel to the entire world, it has been equally ruthless to India’s tinsel world, known as Bollywood. During the national lockdown several iconic and promising figures of Indian cinema bid a final farewell, drowning millions of film aficionados in grief.

    Bollywood suffered yet another loss on Monday when one of the promising directors of Hindi cinema Nishikant Kamat passed away in a hospital in southern Hyderabad. Kamat had been suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two years.

    Nishikant Kamat was known for films like Drishyam, with Ajay Devgn-Tabu in the lead, and Irrfan Khan-starrer Madaari. He also directed John Abraham starrers Force and Rocky Handsome among other directorial projects.

    The Indian film industry lost several iconic figures during 2020.

    • Sushant Singh Rajput, a young and promising actor committed suicide on 14 June at his home in Mumbai. Mystery shrouds Rajput’s death, with his family seeking a high-level probe into the circumstances of his suicide.
    • Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on 30 April after a two-year-long battle with blood cancer. A third generation from the iconic Kapoor family, he was the second son of actor Raj Kapoor and the grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor.
    • Another legend of Bollywood was Irrfan Khan who breathed his last on 29 April in Mumbai. He too was unwell for a long time, with a colon infection. An extraordinary actor, Irfan was known as India’s face in the West.
    • Three-time national award winning film choreographer Saroj Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest on 3 July at the age of 71.
    • Mohit Baghel, best known for his role in Salman Khan's film Ready, died of cancer on 23 May.
    • Ninety-year-old director Basu Chatterjee passed away in Mumbai on 4 June, due to age-related ailments. Best known for films like Chhoti Si Baat, Chitchor, Rajnigandha, Piya Ka Ghar, his last commercially successful movie was Chameli Ki Shaadi in 1986.
    • Actress Kumkum, passed away on 28 July in Mumbai at the age of 86.
    • Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee (50), best known for his directorial venture Road and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya passed away due to kidney ailments on 19 June
    • Comedian Jagdeep, remembered for his role as Soorma Bhopali in the blockbuster Sholay, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra died on 9 July at the age of 81.
    • Harish Shah (76), who directed films with Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha and Rajiv Kapoor in the lead roles passed away on 7 July.
    • One of the new-age music composers, Wajid Khan died at the age of 42 on 1 June.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
