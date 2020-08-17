'Cringe Worthy!' Netizens Fail to Keep Calm Upon Discovering Indian Version of 'Friends'

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian filmmakers have always tried their hand at remaking Hollywood movies and series. Unfortunately, some of them do not garner the same responses as the original ones.

Indian netizens are reacting in the most amusing and hilarious ways possible upon finding out that a desi version of the American sitcom 'Friends' has been made in India. However, they termed the remake 'Hello Friends' as "cringe-worthy".

A Twitter user shared a short clip of the opening scene of the series and compared the decision to make the Indian version to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The video shows an Indian bride dressed in a sari (enacting Rachel Green's role played by Jennifer Aniston) entering Central Perk after running away from her wedding.

experts are saying coronavirus is the worst pandemic of our time? thats cute. i think ur forgetting about summer of 1999 when the entire executive board of https://t.co/bq6CuYEvK4 did acid and decided to make desi Friends pic.twitter.com/KgY50doG87 — no-neck Ed from 90 day fiance hate account (@lookitshnb) August 12, 2020

The tweet has triggered a wave of reactions on social media, while some are demanding the full clip the "cringe-worthy" episode be shared online, others are calling it their 'worst nightmare'.

How can i unsee it 😜😜 pic.twitter.com/Snl3rYaPHr — स्वाती ठाकुर (@SwatiThakur1787) August 15, 2020

Omg !! How did I not know this existed ?!!! Hahaha !! — saloni suchak (@SuchakSaloni) August 14, 2020

Really need to cringe watch this WHERE is this gonna be available??? — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) August 13, 2020

A Twitter user expressed satisfaction over the fact that the show lasted only for 26 episodes.

WTF!!!😂😂

I can't believe they actually tried to copy friends and that too so horribly 😭😭😭 — Vyomanaut (@gaganyaatri) August 14, 2020

This should be called definition of word cringe — Shivansh Chauriha🇮🇳 (@Wakanda_Wasi) August 14, 2020

The Indian version ‘Hello Friends’, comprising 26 episodes, is a scene-to-scene remake of the American show. It premiered on India's Zee TV in 1999.

It starred Simone Singh as Monica, Maria Goretti as Phoebe, Cyrus Broacha as Chandler, Nikhil Chinapa as Ross, Anil Dimbri as Joey, and Aparna Banerjee as Rachel. The original 'Friends' first aired in 1994.