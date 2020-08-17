Powerful Monsoon Rains Continue to Wreak Havoc on Indian States - Videos

New Delhi (Sputnik): Monsoon rains on the Indian sub-continent have caused havoc in many regions, with several rivers flowing above danger levels. Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Kerala have been worst affected by the rains\, with over 200 deaths in flooding, landslides, and house-collapses during the current monsoon season.

Heavy rains continue to batter several Indian states, with the situation across Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana remaining grim, as several districts have been inundated as river water crossed its embankments.

In Bihar, 16 of the 38 state's districts are flood-hit, affecting about 7.5 million people. So far 25 deaths have been reported due to flood-related incidents. Though the state has been experiencing heavy flooding year after year, there were no effective plans to mitigate the sufferings of the people, according to locals.

Man made disaster in bihar comes every year but still the people can't understand it that it can be solved if the leadership have the positive thought to stop it and develop Bihar by utilising the flood water.#LetsOpenBihar pic.twitter.com/2xN4uAiTRV — Abhineet Anand (@abhineetanand1) August 15, 2020

​In central Chhattisgarh, the tribal areas of Bastar are experiencing heavy rains and flooding. The state government has sought the assistance of the Indian Air Force to rescue a man trapped at the Khutaghat Dam near Bilaspur.

#WATCH Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper today rescued a man at Khutaghat Dam near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. Due to heavy flow in the dam, IAF was requested to carry out a rescue operation: Dipanshu Kabra, IG Bilaspur Range (Video source-Bilaspur Police) pic.twitter.com/IaGddp2gt6 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

​The federal weather forecast agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rain for the next three to four days in Telangana. Major rivers in the state are in spate, while the state capital has been receiving continuous rain.

“Heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over parts of northwest India, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana during 1st half of the week and decrease thereafter", reads a warning by IMD.

IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rains for next three to four days. CM #KCR convene a high-level review meeting Today. Officials already put on high alert. #TelanganaRain #RainFury #flood https://t.co/y6Xi5s0RXR pic.twitter.com/MtTFo0skB7 — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) August 17, 2020

​In southern Kerala, the death toll from one of the worst landslides near Munnar on the night of 6 August has increased to 58 with three more bodies extricated from the site of the calamity.