India’s 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni – who led the Indian team to World Cup Victory in 2011 – announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.
Announcing his retirement on Instagram, Dhoni said, “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 consider me as Retired.”
The 39-year-old batsman cum wicket-keeper also posted a video of his cricketing journey over the past 15 years.
Coming from a humble background, Dhoni’s cricketing career began with the Ranji trophy, a major domestic cricket championship in which various regional and state teams participate.
Dhoni went on to become an international cricketer and captained the Indian cricket team between 2007 and 2016 in the limited over format. He captained the team in Tests between 2008 and 2014. India won the World Cup for the first time in 28 years under Dhoni’s captaincy in 2011. He also led India to victory in the 2007 World T20, Asia Cup (2010 and 2016) and 2013 Champions Trophy.
With his signature cool disposition even in tense moments, Dhoni earned the title Captain Cool. Within hours of Dhoni’s announcement, another Indian cricketer Suresh Raina also announced his retirement via social media. Both cricketers will continue playing in the Indian Premier League.
