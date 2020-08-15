Register
09:03 GMT15 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People dressed in the colors of the Indian national flag listens to Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort monument on Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

    Independence Day: Indians Reflect on Challenges Country Faces 73 Years After End of Colonial Rule

    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0f/1080176538_0:0:2776:1562_1200x675_80_0_0_bf95a85779fccf025aa458e8040d0079.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008151080171942-independence-day-indians-reflect-on-challenges-country-faces-73-years-after-end-of-colonial-rule/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India is celebrating its Independence Day on Saturday, 15 August. It was on this day that the country gained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. India is considered to be the largest democracy in the world and has over the years progressed on several fronts, but sociologically it remains conservative.

    Deepu, 8, sells souvenirs at the intersections of major thoroughfares in the national capital to eke out a living. What souvenirs are on sale depends on what national holiday is being celebrated: in the run-up to India’s Independence Day, or Republic Day, he is selling tricolour flags.

    When asked about it, the boy cannot explain why he sells what he sells at a particular time of the year.

    “I have been given to sell this by the 'dalal' or agent”, he says.

    For such street urchins, independence is hardly a source of pride – they often struggle daily to earn a living and have no certainty about the future.

    Freedom for people in different strata of the society is different; it varies from person to person. Sputnik talked to people from a cross-section of the society about how they look at freedom as India celebrates its Independence Day.

    'Society on the Cusp of Change'

    “Freedom is the choice to live, dress, work, love, have kids, travel and exist as I wish to. To be treated with respect, and expect no extra privileges for my caste, colour, religion, community, nationality or gender”, said Sreemoyi Piu Kundu, the author of several best-selling Indian English-language novels.

    Kundu, a resident of eastern Kolkata city now, says she was still scared to wear sleeveless or backless clothing in public, speak her mind on marriages, or opting out of motherhood. A woman in India is still considered to be “the sum of her sexuality and her womb is her destiny”, she notes.

    “We are, I believe, a society in transition and on the cusp of change, but we will keep clashing with narrow bigotry, religious fanaticism and a dangerous and blood thirsty mob mentality”, laments Kundu.

    Meghna Kaushik, a film and serial actress, confesses that society is very conservative and one has to think before doing anything – “What people will think of it”.

    “If we opt for an unconventional job, or marriage, divorce or adopting a child... There are a lot of rape victims, whom I would call rape survivors because it was not their fault. They are stigmatised. A lot of these women definitely don’t enjoy as much freedom as they should”, lamented Meghna.

    Meghna says that patriarchy is still very strong in Indian society. She says that barring some cosmopolitan cities, one can’t even think of moving around in the evening.

    “I have to be careful as to what I want to wear, whom I want to speak [with] and how I could speak with men. All of that, one has to be very careful”, she said.

    The actress is of the opinion that Indians generally have taken their freedom for granted. She believes the country is rich in culture and heritage, but fails to make this its strength:

    “We constantly fight over casteism; so much division in the society, I feel it is a big drawback”.

    On the other hand, Meghna feels that the youth in the country is effecting some change here and there. A lot of Indians are doing so well internationally, such as the man who heads Google, Kamala Harris of Indian origin running for US vice president. “Definitely India is making its mark everywhere. But as a country, we have to understand how to preserve our strengths, our culture, our heritage, nature”, she asserted.

    Obstacles for Development

    Over the past seven decades, India has emerged as one of the leading economies in the world. It is a leader in several sectors like space, information technology, textiles and apparels, manufacturing locations, and is one of the biggest consumer markets in the world.

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to make the country a US $5 trillion economy by 2025, although the ongoing global recession and pandemic has dampened economic growth.

    The country improved its number of poverty-struck people from 270 million in 2011 to 84 million in 2017.

    However, hurdles for development remain, with author and political commentator Paranjoy Guha Thakurta saying that the freedom of the media, which has an important role in improving the quality of public life and promoting democratic forms, has been constricted and curtailed in recent years. There have also been instances of journalists being intimidated, harassed, and even killed in recent times. 

    “In certain respects the media is more constrained today than it was even during the Emergency (1975-77) because it is financially squeezed and more dependent than before on government advertising. The present government is not just relatively more intolerant of its critics (including journalists) but also vindictive”, Thakurta bemoaned.

    Related:

    Indian PM Modi Addresses Independence Day Amid Kashmir Tensions, Vows to Expose Exporters of Terror
    Ex-Finance Minister P Chidambaram Slams PM Modi Over 'Failure' to Tackle Indian Economy
    Top 7 Loss-Making Companies Hit by Pandemic Indicate Deepening Crisis in Indian Economy
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, Independence Day, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse