12:42 GMT14 August 2020
    Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event, on her first joint appearance with presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden after being named by Biden as his running mate, at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 12, 2020

    When Kamala Harris Tried Making Indian Delicacy Dosa: Old Video Sets Twitter Abuzz

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    India
    by
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indians seem to be upbeat about US presidential hopeful Joe Biden's decision to nominate Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. Her mother, whom she calls the "greatest hero of her life", hailed her nomination from India.

    Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Harris has set off an avanlanche of reactions on Twitter since an old video, showing her making an Indian dish, dosa, along with American actress of Indian origin Mindy Kaling, began making the rounds on social media. 

    ​Masala Dosa is an integral and staple meal in South India - a crepe with a filling of spicy potatoes. Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris has close links with the southern Indian city of Chennai, where her mother Shyamala Gopalan was born. Her father was from Jamaica.

    While a few Twitter users claimed that seeing her attempt to make a dosa reinforces their belief in Harris' Indian origin, others said they don't really care.

    ​A Twitter user opined that the news was too trivial to be covered by the national media and said, "So, Kamala Harris has never made a dosa. I thought you should know this earth-shaking, life-altering fact, which is on National news here".

    What excites people in India is that Senator Harris is the first person of Indian descent and the first Black woman to bag such an opportunity in the US presidential elections.

    Similarly, another video of Harris eating pork chops has also surfaced on Twitter.

    ​While a section of Twitterati said it would be a difficult part for upper caste Brahmins (majorly vegetarian) in India to accept, others asked netizens to "let her be". Some even claimed it might affect votes from the upper caste Indian-Americans in living in the US.

    ​Meanwhile, the presidential elections in the US are set for November 2020. While President Donald Trump is hoping for a second term in the White House as Republican candidate, he is challenged by Joe Biden, a Democrat, who used served as US vice president from 2009 to 2017.

    Kamala Harris, United States, India
