Register
08:40 GMT14 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Court

    Prominent Indian Supreme Court Lawyer Prashant Bhushan Found Guilty of Contempt

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107055/48/1070554896_12:0:1908:1066_1200x675_80_0_0_35e91c852b303afbb6fc61fe31830cf8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008141080161954-prominent-indian-supreme-court-lawyer-prashant-bhushan-found-guilty-of-contempt/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In June, Prashant Bhushan commented about a viral photograph of Chief Justice S.A. Bobde sitting on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Bhushan has often been in the news for his strong statements on corruption and the Indian judiciary as well as the top court's handling of the migrant worker crisis during the COVID lockdown.

    In one of the most keenly watched cases regarding contempt of court, one of India's top lawyers Prashant Bhushan was found guilty on Friday by the country's Supreme Court.

    The order was passed by a three judge bench of justices consisting of Arun Mishra, B.R. Gavai, and Krishna Murari while hearing a petition initiated by the court on its own motion after taking note of two tweets posted by Senior Advocate Bhushan.

    The matter will now be heard on 20 August so as to decide on Bhushan's sentencing.

    India's apex court had initiated a suo motu case against the senior advocate over his two tweets made in June this year.

    Madhya Pradesh-based advocate Mahek Maheshwari had filed a contempt petition against Bhushan and Twitter India in July over a tweet pertaining to Chief Justice of India Bobde on a Harley motorcycle.

    "CJI rides a INR 5 million ($66,860) motorcycle belonging to a Bharatiya Janaa Party leader at Raj Bhavan Nagpur, without a mask or helmet, at a time when he keeps the Supreme Court in lockdown mode denying citizens their fundamental right to access justice!", Bhushan's tweet read.

    While the other tweet stated: "When historians in future look back at the last 6 years to see how democracy has been destroyed in India even without a formal emergency, they will particularly mark the role of the Supreme Court in this destruction, & more particularly the role of the last 4 CJIs".

    Meanwhile, Friday's verdict comes a day after the country's two most reputed journalists N. Ram and Arun Shourie, as well as attorney Prashant Bhushan withdrew a writ petition they had filed with the country’s Supreme Court.

    The three individuals had moved a plea in light of the top court initiating criminal contempt proceedings against Senior Advocate Bhushan over two tweets, and deciding to hear a 2008 criminal contempt case against him for alleged remarks against the judiciary during a Tehelka magazine interview.

    Their plea had challenged the validity of some provisions of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, one of the most powerful statutes in the country. The Act is related to defining and limiting the powers of certain courts in punishing contempt of court and to regulate their method in relation thereto.

    On Thursday, a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had allowed the three to withdraw their writ petition with liberty to move to another appropriate forum other than the Supreme Court for relief. 

    Related:

    Craig Murray Charged With Contempt of Court for Alex Salmond Trial Reporting
    'Shame': Opposition Walks Out as Ex-Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi Takes Oath in Indian Parliament
    Action Against Twitter India & Renowned Lawyer for Dig at 'Harley Riding' Indian Chief Justice
    Tags:
    justice, contempt of court, court, lawyer, Supreme Court, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian athlete Yuliya Boyarintseva holds a sup-board yoga session with her student in the Yenisei River.
    Summer in Siberia? Yoga in Bikini on Sup-Boards!
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse