09:36 GMT14 August 2020
    In this Nov. 11, 2010 file photo, the Amazon.com logo adorns an Amazon.com fulfillment center in Goodyear, Ariz., one of several centers in the Phoenix metro area to open in recent years. The issue of whether Amazon.com should be required to collect tax on online sales to Arizonans isn't going away. State legislators considered but ultimately shelved proposals to force the online retailer to collect tax on its sales in Arizona. But the issue is expected to resurface publicly within the next few months when a newly appointed state task force considers making recommendations for legislative action in 2013.

    Amazon Confirms Foray Into Medicine Sphere With Launch of Online Pharmacy in India

    © AP Photo / Ross D Franklin
    India
    by
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos termed India as one of the most important markets for the e-commerce giant during his visit to the South Asian country in January. Since then, the platform has launched a "COVID-19 supply store" in the nation, with speculation about the start of an online pharmacy being widely circulated.

    Branded as "Amazon Pharmacy", one of India's largest online marketplaces has confirmed the launch of online sales of over-the-counter drugs, prescribed medicines, basic health equipment, and herbal Indian medicines. However, the company did not reveal the start date of the service when announcing the development on Friday.

    The move comes amid the softening stance of the Indian government towards the online sale of medicines, as it declared on 24 March this year that the delivery of medicines through e-commerce is an essential service.

    FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during his news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. On Monday, Feb. 4, 2020
    © REUTERS / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Richest Gets Richer: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Adds $13 Bln to Net Worth in One Day, Sets Record
    Amazon aims to improve its balance sheets in the Indian market with the launch, as the US-based firm has faced cut-throat competition from other e-commerce giants in India, including Walmart-owned Flipkart.

    Amazon's entry into the medicine segment, which will be started in the tech city of Bengaluru, is also likely to result in a tough battle for the already-established online Indian pharmacies, such as NetMeds and Medlife. The role of e-pharmacies in India has grown during the pandemic and lockdown provisions in the country.

    E-pharmacies and online drug sales regulations are still in the formulation stage in India. In November last year, India's drug regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), ordered all states and federally-administered territories to forbid the sale of medicines through unlicensed online platforms until the draft rules for regulating e-pharmacies are finalised.

    Ecstasy pills, which contain MDMA as their main chemical
    © AP Photo / Drug Enforcement Administration
    Drug Traffickers Minting Money in Pandemic to Smuggle 'Happy Pills' Into India from Europe
    It also urged the online pharmacies not to stock medicines and only take part in the delivery of drugs by partnering with offline retail pharmacies, a move opposed by the e-pharmas, which argued that it would increase their dependence on these local offline stores.

    The FICCI - India's top industry body - estimated on Friday that the e-pharma sector will be able to tap approximately 70 million households by 2025 from the current level of 8.8 million.

    In a white paper titled "E-pharmacies at Covid-19 Frontline: Fighting the Odds, Serving the Nation", the body says that it saw approximately $700 million in investments flowing into this segment in 2020.

    India has more than 50 e-pharmacy platforms, which provide jobs to more than 30,000 people. 

    Meanwhile, in a similar development in May, the e-commerce giant announced its foray into the food delivery segment in select areas in India's IT capital of Bengaluru. The food delivery sector is currently dominated by the likes of Swiggy and Zomato in India.

