Two Policemen Killed in Terrorist Attack in Kashmir on Eve of India's 74th Independence Day

New Delhi (Sputnik): India's security agencies have been placed on high alert with intel on terror attacks and infiltration of terrorists into the country ahead of Independence Day (15 August). The nation's Ministry of Home Affairs is coordinating with the state police to thwart any possible attack in the country.

Two police personnel were killed, while another was injured after terrorists fired upon a police party in India's Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning.

According to officials, the incident took place at the Nowgam bypass in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

A senior Jammu and Kashmir police official said that three officers were injured in the attack and rushed to a nearby hospital where the authorities declared two of them dead while the third individual is battling for his life.

#Terrorists fired #indiscriminately upon police party near #Nowgam Bypass. 03 police personnel injured. They were shifted to hospital for treatment where 02 among them attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 14, 2020

​"We along with the security forces have cordoned off the entire area and a search operation is underway to nab the terrorists", the official said.

The incident comes on the eve of India’s Independence Day despite the security forces being on high alert.

Earlier this month, security agencies learned that the Pakistani spy agency ISI had allegedly directed the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed terror groups to carry out major strikes during Independence Day celebrations in India.

According to police records, a total of 72 attacks have been carried out by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir this year. Some 21 security personnel were killed and 35 others were injured. Terrorists have also started targeting political workers from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).