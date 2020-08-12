Register
20:12 GMT12 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian workers tie Indian and Chinese national flags onto poles in front of The Indian Secretariat in New Delhi (File)

    Beijing Urges India to Enforce Law Impartially After Massive Raids on Chinese Entities

    © AFP 2020 / RAVEENDRAN
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080145646_0:142:3388:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_a31fe29de01bdcb7caf5de7312db63ec.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008121080144517-beijing-urges-india-to-enforce-law-impartially-after-massive-raids-on-chinese-entities/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In the wake of a border dispute at Ladakh, India has taken a number of measures against China on business and trade. A ban on Chinese apps, restrictions on foreign direct investment and an imposition of import duties are some measures. On 11 August, Indian tax authorities raided Chinese entities.

    One day after Indian tax authorities raided Chinese entities in the country, to investigate money laundering transactions, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday urged the Narendra Modi government to enforce the law impartially.

    The Indian government was also urged by Beijing diplomats to ensure the legal rights of Chinese citizens during the raids.

    A spokeswoman with the Chinese Embassy in India, Ji Rong, said in a statement, “The Chinese government has always required overseas Chinese citizens to abide by local laws and regulations. At the same time, we also require foreign governments and relevant departments to enforce the law impartially to ensure the safety and legal rights of Chinese citizens.”

    On Tuesday, India’s apex tax authority, the Central Board of Direct Taxes, said in a statement, “A search action revealed that, at the behest of Chinese individuals, more than 40 bank accounts were created in various dummy entities, entering into credits of more than $133 million over the period."

    According to sources, a Chinese national named Luo Sang has been questioned by the tax officials.

    Sources have alleged that Luo used a fake Indian passport claiming to have been issued from India's northeastern state of Manipur.

    India has upped the ante on trade and business with Beijing since border tensions emerged between the nations in April in the Galvan sector of India's Ladakh.

    On the intervening night of 15-16 June, Indian and Chinese troops had a violent clash at the Galvan Valley, killing 20 Indian soldiers. Since then, economic ties between the two nations have declined.

    Retaliating against Beijing on trade and business, Delhi has taken a number of measures including banning over a hundred mobile applications owned by Chinese firms and imposing tariff restrictions on Chinese imports. Major Chinese apps such as TikTok and UC Browser have been banned as well.  

    The Indian government, which restricted Chinese foreign direct investment in April, took additional measures to restrict Beijing's participation in public procurement projects.

    On trade, India has restricted imports of televisions from China, imposed tariffs on agriculture tillers and extended an anti-dumping duty on certain varieties of steel.

    Delhi is also in the process of reworking free trade agreements with southeast Asian nations, suspecting that Beijing is using one or more of these nations as a proxy for pushing its exports into the country.

    Related:

    ‘For Now, China Needs To Realise How Important India Market Is’: Analysts On Microsoft-TikTok Tango
    Beijing’s ‘Interference’ in Jammu and Kashmir Could See India Turn Aggressive Towards China: Experts
    India, China to Hold Sixth Round of Corps Commander-Level Talks
    Tags:
    Ladakh region, border, dispute, dispute, income tax, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Introvert's Dream: Most Isolated Houses Across the Globe
    Introvert's Dream: Most Isolated Houses Across the Globe
    History Schmistory
    History Schmistory
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse