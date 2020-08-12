Register
08:49 GMT12 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this photo released by India Government Press Information Bureau, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to Indian soldiers killed during confrontation with Chinese soldiers in the Ladakh region as he holds a video conference with chief ministers, in New Delhi, India, June 17, 2020

    COVID-19: India's Modi May Announce Economic Stimulus 2.0 Focused on Infrastructure, Defence, Jobs

    © AP Photo / India Government Press Information Bureau
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080142100_65:0:2049:1116_1200x675_80_0_0_77fe507bea4e3fbf0681209f3ba7a65f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008121080141539-covid-19-indias-modi-may-announce-economic-stimulus-20-focused-on-infrastructure-defence-jobs/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In order to help businesses and the economy fight the COVID-induced slowdown, the Indian government and apex bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have taken a number of measures. While the government announced a $266 billion package, the RBI has injected liquidity worth $127 billion into financial markets.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who unveiled a $266 billion stimulus package in May to help the economy recover from the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, is all set to provide yet another boost to the economy.

    Sources in the Indian Finance Ministry have told Sputnik that proposals for higher spending on infrastructure, defence, and manufacturing are being worked out and will be announced soon.

    A source from the ministry revealed on condition of anonymity that "mega investment in infrastructure like construction of highways, railways, real estate projects, are being planned so that the economy gets a push while creating jobs at the same time. Policy impediments in manufacturing are also being identified and will be eased out to provide a fillip to the local manufacturing".

    The source pointed out that the government is also working on higher defence procurement measures from domestic suppliers.

    Covid-19: Fresh Sector Specific Economic Stimulus May Be Needed in India, Say Analysts
    Some relief is also being expected on the tax front, though sources point out that the changes may be predominantly administrative in nature and not related to tax rates.

    In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a $266 billion economic stimulus package on 12 May. The package included mega relief to micro, small, and medium organisations as well as the agricultural sector.

    Additionally, the banking regulator, the Reserve Bank of India, too has injected liquidity worth $127 billion into Indian financial markets since February of this year.

    The RBI measures included reducing lending rates by 1.15 percent and granting a moratorium on bank loans for a six-month period between March and August as a relief to those who are finding it difficult to pay back the loans due to the pandemic.

    Ever since the announcement of the first stimulus package by Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been meeting various segments of the economy to receive feedback and gauge the measures needed by the various sectors of the economy.

    Sitharaman has met exporters, jewellers, and public sector enterprises, as well as various industry associations.

    Related:

    Covid-19: India Finalises Package to Stimulate Economy, Sets Aside $2.6 Bn For Labourers
    COVID-19-Led Reverse Migration to Disrupt India's Urban & Rural Economy, Business Models - Analysts
    India Must Return Rural Economy to the Forefront of a National Growth Trajectory - Experts
    Tags:
    pandemic, COVID-19, economic slowdown, Indian Ministry of Finance, Economy, Reserve Bank of India, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    History Schmistory
    History Schmistory
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse