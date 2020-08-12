Three Dead as Violence Grips India's Bengaluru Over 'Derogatory' Facebook Post on Prophet Mohammad

New Delhi (Sputnik): Angry crowds went on a rampage in the Kaval Byrasandra area of Bengaluru over a Facebook post, allegedly shared by P. Naveen, nephew of Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, a Congress legislator from the Pulakeshinagar area. Violence engulfed parts of India's "Silicon Valley" last night as protesters and police locked horns.

At least three people died and dozens of people were left injured in the Indian city of Bengaluru on Tuesday night after police opened fire at a mob protesting a "derogatory post" that allegedly insulted the Prophet Mohammad.

The post is said to have been shared on social media by P. Naveen, nephew of Karnataka Congress state legislator Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy from Pulakeshinagar.

A total of 110 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. The wounded also included 60 policemen, local media reported.

According to media reports, protesters reached police stations to file their complaints against the now-deleted Facebook post.

Naveen claimed that his Facebook account had been hacked and he had no idea about the post that was causing the upheaval.

Demonstrators later gathered in front of the house of Naveen's uncle and state legislator Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, located in the city’s Kaval Byrsandra area, and began hurling stones. Hundreds of cars parked outside were also set on fire, police said.

Photos and videos of the violence have gone viral on social media. Senior Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao also tweeted about the "horrible situation" last night.

Horrible situation in Pulakeshinagar after the attack on our MLA @AkhandaSrinivas house and the Kaval Byrsandra Polcie satiation.



Whatever the provocation nobody can take law into their own hands and destroy public property.



First priority is to bring things under control. — Dinesh Gundu Rao/ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) August 11, 2020

What was written about the Prophet is the working of a sick mind with an intention to create violence.



It is highly objectionable and such statements about any person revered by any community needs to be handled in the strictest way possible by the authorities. — Dinesh Gundu Rao/ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) August 11, 2020

Indian version of Charlie Hebdo is happening in Bangalore right now while I tweet this. pic.twitter.com/mHMQNGxv7T — Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy) August 11, 2020

Buslim mob is burning Bangalore over a fb post made by realtive of a Congress MLA.

Mob has torched police vehicles and surrounded MLA's home and trying to set fire. The situation is worst

pic.twitter.com/8G0mR7ylbe — Mask 🎭 (@Mr_LoLwa) August 11, 2020

​In the midst of the violence, a group of Muslim protesters formed a human chain to protect any attack on Hindu temples in the area in a bid to prevent a further deterioration of the situation.

Human chain by Muslims to protect Hindu temples from mob. Well done Bangalore, stay calm, maintain peace! pic.twitter.com/ahNt3ZLbwV — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) August 11, 2020

​Sandeep Patil, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru, has revealed to the media that P. Naveen, the nephew of the Congress legislator, has also been arrested.

Karnataka state chief B.S Yediyurappa said strict action would be taken against the guilty people who caused the attacks.

He wrote on Twitter: "The attack on journalists, the police, and the public in the riot last night is unpredictable. The government will not tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain".