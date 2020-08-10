Register
10 August 2020
    Men on motorboat successfully rescue man who had jumped into Ganga river near Brajghat in UP's Hapur district in an attempt to kill himself

    Rescuer Asks Most Unexpected Question to Man Who Attempted Suicide in Ganges River - Video

    © Photo : Piyush Rai/twitter
    New Delhi (Sputnik): India's holy river Ganges, considered a gateway to salvation, has earned a dubious notoriety for its large number of suicides. In Hinduism, the Ganges marks the end of the final journey of a person after his or her loved ones bid a final farewell following a cremation.

    A video recording has captured a group of men riding a motorboat just in time to rescue a drowning man who had jumped into the Ganges river to commit suicide in the Hapur district of India's Uttar Pradesh state.

    The footage shows a motorboat rushing towards the man identified as Devinder Singh, who was drowning in the middle of the river. A man on the boat is seen pulling Singh out of the water.

    What comes next is the surprise question asked by one of the rescuers of the suicidal man.

    “Are you corona positive?” the man asks Singh before pulling him up.

    “No, I swear on God”, comes the reply.

    ​Singh was pulled out by the rescuers after his reassurances about corona. He subsequently broke down in tears when asked why he committed suicide.

    A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken 6 January 2020.
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    Stitch in Time: Ireland-Based Facebook Employee Saves Financially-Hit Indian From Suicide
    Singh answered that he was facing difficulties with his life.

    The rescuers' coronavirus fears come amid reports that several people in the country have committed suicide amid the coronavirus scare. There have been more than 300 suicides in India during the Covid-19 lockdown which have been classified as “non-coronavirus deaths”, according to a recent report.

