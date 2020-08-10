Massive Floods in Pakistan Leave 58 People Dead

Fifty-eight people have lost their lives in severe floods across Pakistan, which has disrupted normal life in Karachi, the capital of Sindh province, and the eastern city of Lahore. Several neighbourhoods within these cities were inundated by heavy rains.
According to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), 58 persons including 19 women and 9 children have lost their lives in recent flood-related incidents. However, the media reports put the death toll at 64.
This was flood situation in Karachi. Fresh warnings of severe rains.@HarryChenPhD1 @AskAnshul @TahirGora @arifaajakia @IMForHuman https://t.co/P2OpMg0lDD— sidsatsin63 (@sidsatsin63) August 7, 2020
The worst-affected area was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, with 19 deaths, followed by Sindh (12), Gilgit Baltistan (10), and Balochistan and Punjab provinces, which reported eight deaths each.
Why media is silent on balochistan floods? Balochs r also part of pakistan like karachi@HamidMirPAK @TalatHussain12 @MazharAbbasGEO @_SarahIlyas @GulBukhari pic.twitter.com/QrUmZS2tz7— Young Baloch (@blue_sky194) August 9, 2020
Pakistan’s national weather agency has warned that a heavy downpour followed by flash flooding could be expected in eastern and coastal Balochistan until Monday.
Flash floods in Pakistan's Sindh: Hundreds of villagers marooned in #Dadu #SaveKachhoFromRainFlood #Kacho Distt pic.twitter.com/fjJQXhwRpq— Sandeep Seth (@sandipseth) August 9, 2020
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called up the armed forces to deal with the flood by providing relief and rescue operations.
In Balochistan, flooding had damaged several bridges and breached highways, cutting off Gawdar, a port city on the Arabian Sea.
