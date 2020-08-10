BJP Member Shot Dead by Terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir, Eight Party Workers Quit in Fear in 24 Hours

New Delhi (Sputnik): At least five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politicians have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in past one month by terrorists. The local leaders of the BJP which is gearing up for upcoming elections, first time after the change of special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, have come under attack in the disputed region.

Abdul Hamid Najar, 38, succumbed to a gunshot wound after being taken to hospital on Monday after he was attacked by a gunman in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The district president of the BJP was attacked on Sunday while he was out on a morning walk, police said.

The recent killings of local BJP workers have led to a panic among party members, many of whom are resigning from their posts.

In the last 24 hours, there have been eight fresh resignations. 17 members have already resigned from the party since the killing of Sheikh Waseem Bari, along with his father and brother, both of whom worked for the BJP, on 8 July. They were shot dead in the presence of 10 security officials made available to guard Bari.

On Sunday, an audio message was released by a man, claiming to be a terrorist. He claimed that terrorists had killed a Territorial Army soldier, who has been missing from his home in Shopian for a week.

The police have launched the investigation in the matter and are verifying the audio message. The police have been searching for Shakir Manzoor Wagay from past seven days.

On 5 August 2019, the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked and it was separated from the Buddhist-majority region Ladakh. The original legislation had allowed Jammu and Kashmir to have a separate constitution, penal code, and legislature for itself.