Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Technology-Driven Sanitation Centre in Delhi

New Delhi (Sputnik): India's Prime Minister launched 'Clean India Mission' in 2014, with the primary goal of making the country open defecation-free by 2019, as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. As a follow-up to the initiative, a technology centre has been introduced to promote the message of sanitary living among the nation's children.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ''Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra'' in New Delhi on Saturday, a modern interactive experience centre to promote the Clean India Mission.

Modi interacted with students arriving from various Indian states and remembered the nation's founding father Mahatma Gandhi, who orchestrated the Quit India Movement on 8 August 1942. The movement was the 'do or die' call to the people of India to gain freedom from British rule in the pre-independence era.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi watching a short video on 'Swachh Bharat Mission' at the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra.



Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra is an interactive experience center built to promote 'Swachh Bharat Mission'.

​While interacting with the students, he stated as that just as Gandhi campaigned for the British to 'quit India', the people in the country have to promote “Gandagi, Bharat Chorho” (uncleanliness, quit India).

“In the last few years, hundreds of thousands of people across the country, who are inspired by Gandhiji, have made ‘Clean India Mission' a goal of their lives. This is the reason that we have been able to provide toilet facilities to over 6 billion people in just 60 months,” said PM Modi.

He hailed India's drive for cleanliness and said it had lent huge support in the fight against coronavirus. He said that by 2019, all the villages in the 36 States and Union Territories of India had been declared open defecation-free (ODF).

Modi took the tour of the newly-built centre, played games, took selfies at the photo booth and experienced a 360-degree audiovisual film while visiting the various zones of the centre.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits different sections at the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, an interactive experience center built to promote 'Swachh Bharat Mission'.

​The facility is a technology-driven centre with a unique 360-degree audio-visual show for visitors, interactive LED panels, hologram boxes, interactive games and saucha singh robo - the mascot of sanitation radio campaigns.