Huge Plumes of Smoke Billow from Burning Chemical Factory in India’s Gujarat - Video

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Valsad in western Gujarat state on Saturday.
Videos shared online show huge plumes of smoke billowing into the skies along with fire coming from the factory accompanied by loud thuds. Fire can be seen blowing out from the building which was very close to an electric transfer station.
More than eight fire engines have rushed to scene of the accident and fire department personnel are at the scene.
#Gujarat: Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Vapi, Valsad. More than 8 fire tenders are at the spot.#Valsad #Vapi pic.twitter.com/vzsptVsbLL— Hardik Patel BJP (@HardikPatel_IN) August 8, 2020
#Gujarat: Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Vapi, Valsad. More than 8 fire tenders are at the spot. More details awaited.— Axomiya Nabaprajanma (@Nabaprajanma) August 8, 2020
(ANI) pic.twitter.com/D9bdc7UUFM
No casualties have so far been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
On 5 August, at least eight patients died after a massive fire broke out at Shrey hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the relatives of the deceased and announced payments of Rs 200,000 to the next of kin of those killed.
