Aftermath of Air India Crash Site Shows Devastating Scenes, Black Box Recovered From Rubble - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Air India Express Boeing 737 made two attempts to land on the runway amid extreme weather conditions, according to flight-tracking website FlightRadar24. The pilot aborted the first approach at descent and circled the path again to make a safe landing. However, the plane skid-off and overshot the tabletop runway.

The Black Box from the Air India flight from Dubai to Kozhikode has been recovered by the authorities from the rubble of the ill-fated passenger jet, which crashed on the night of 7 August.

The black box, which stores crucial flight data, recordings from the cockpit, files and information on plan’s altitude, will play a significant role in the investigation of the crash.

The latest images of the crash, which happened late at night, show the cockpit lying meters away from the body of the plane.

Latest visual from the crash site.



- Flight data recorder found, search on to find cockpit voice recorder



- Plane landed around 3000-feet from the normal touch

Plane landed around 3000-feet from the normal touch-down point. Runway is 8800-feet

Another video shows the rubble of the plane lying 35-50 feet down from the tabletop runway.

Latest visuals from Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur, Kerala where an Air India Express flight crash-landed yesterday.



18 people, including two pilots, have lost their lives in the incident.



The Air India Express Boeing 737 made two attempts to land on the runway amid extreme weather conditions but overshot the runway in the second attempt.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DG), Civil Aviation Ministry senior officials, the Airports Authority of India, and Air Navigation Service members will hold a meeting today in Delhi to discuss the crash landing of the Air India Express flight.

According to weather radar, the approach was for runway 28, but as the pilots faced difficulties, they went around twice and came from the opposite side on runway 10 and the plane crash-landed," DGCA had said.

Twenty people, including both the pilots, died in the air crash while 22 remain at the hospital in critical condition.