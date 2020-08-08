Air India Plane Crash: Rescue Team to Undergo COVID-19 Test After Two Passengers Found Positive

The ground staff of Kozhikode airport and people involved in rescue work at the crash site on Friday will have to undergo COVID-19 tests.
Two of the 191 passengers and crew aboard the flight tested positive for COVID-19 when they were admitted to hospital. Locals who arrived on the scene to assist in rescue operations have been asked to go under quarantine as a precautionary measure.
According to Sputnik's source, most of the passengers, who were being repatriated to India from the United Arab Emirates as part of a government programme, hadn't been previously tested for COVID-19.
The document also revealed that the people who were returning back had either lost their jobs in Dubai due to the pandemic or went there in search of work.
Two people on the flight tested positive for #COVID19. The people had lost their jobs and returning home. Tragic!— Shweta Sharma (@Ss22Shweta) August 8, 2020
Flight was under repariation mission by govt of India & people were charged hefty amt.
Why no compensation has been announced?#KozhikodeAirCrash #AirIndiaExpress pic.twitter.com/nPmgDbS1Mi
The flight was returning from Dubai to Kerala as part of the Vande Bharat Mission, a repatriation exercise to bring back Indian nationals stranded in other countries.
