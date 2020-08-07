Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Express Condolences Over Loss of Lives in Air India Crash

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his condolences after the plane crash incident in India's Kerala state which claimed 17 lives. Khan took to twitter and said that he was saddened to learn about the plane crash in India.
Saddened to learn of the Air India plane crash in Kerala state leading to loss of innocent lives. May Allah give strength to the bereaved families in their difficult hour.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 7, 2020
Similarly, the Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong expressed empathy and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Shocked to hear about the tragic accident of #AirIndiaExpress aircraft in Kerala. My deep condolences to the families of the victims. Wish a quick recovery of the injured.— Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) August 7, 2020
Local authorities, people and natural disaster team helped over 100 people and rushed them to nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment. The aviation minister has ordered an inquiry into the crash. Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to visit Kozhikode to meet the injured on Saturday.
PM @narendramodi ji called to inquire about the #KhozikodeAirCrash. Expressed his deepest condolences on the loss of lives.— V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) August 7, 2020
He inquired about the details of the incident and sought information on casualties. Planning to visit Kozhikode tomorrow to be with the aggrieved.
