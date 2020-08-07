Shocking, Devastating: Prayers, Condolences Flood Twitter After Air India Express Crash

Twitter is flooded with prayers and condolences after reports of an Air India Express Flight Crash in Kerala on Friday. Political leaders, celebrities and netizens, all expressed shock and are hopes for the rescue teams to find the missing passengers.
Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM @vijayanpinarayi Ji regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2020
Shocked at the devastating news of the plane mishap in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the friends and family of those who died in this accident. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 7, 2020
Deeply anguished to hear about the mishap in Calicut airport involving the flight from Dubai to Calicut. Was informed that the plane overshot the runway and seemingly nosedived.@narendramodi @AmitShah @HardeepSPuri @MoCA_GoI @JPNadda @DDNewslive @PIBTvpm— V Muraleedharan (@VMBJP) August 7, 2020
Shocked at the news of #AirIndia plane crash in #Kozhikode— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 7, 2020
My prayers with passengers onboard the flight.Hope missing passengers are found soon.
Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.
Deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones.May the souls of the departed RIP
Home Minister Amit Shah has asked the National Disaster Response Force to assist with rescue operations.
Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 7, 2020
Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations.
Shocked to know of the #AirIndiaExpress tragedy in Kozhikode. Hope and prayers for all on board.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 7, 2020
Understand that @NDRFHQ is being rushed to the spot. #KeralaRains #airindia
Devastated to hear about the Air India Jet mishap in Calicut. It’s a challenging hill top airport. I was District Collector, Calicut & had got the runway extended from 4500 to 6000 ft. Vast no of NRIs travel from this airport to Gulf & back. Pray for the safety of passengers.— Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) August 7, 2020
#AirIndia Express flight incident in Kozhikode is disturbing.— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 7, 2020
My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers.
Bollywood stars and celebrities are devastated with the news and are praying for the safety.
Terribly shocking to hear the tragic news of Aircraft crash of the #AirIndia that overshot the runway in Kozhikode which was Flying back from Dubai..— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 7, 2020
Prayers for the safety of all the passengers and crew members at Calicut airport. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Deeply shocked by the tragic crash landing of the #AirIndia aircraft that overshot the runway in Kozhikode.— Disha Patani (@DishPatani) August 7, 2020
Prayers for all passengers, pilots & crew on board and at Calicut Airport. Terrible year this🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Shocked to learn the news of the #AirIndia crash landing of the flight to Calicut due to skidding & over shooting the runway during landing at the airport. My prayers for safety of all on board...🙏— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 7, 2020
Praying for the safety of everyone onboard the #AirIndia Express Aircraft that’s overshot the runway at Kozhikode Airport, Kerala.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2020
Deepest condolences to the families who have lost their near ones in this tragic accident.
Shocked to hear about the #AirIndia plane crash in #Kozhikode.— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 7, 2020
My prayers are with everyone onboard the flight - pilots, crew members and passengers onboard. Hope everyone is safe. 🙏
Very unfortunate event. #Kerala #Calicut pic.twitter.com/U7HT9CQu94
Another terrible news!!!— Hansika (@ihansika) August 7, 2020
Prayers for all the passengers and their families involved. #airindia #kerala #calicut
Netizens are doing their bit by spreading the information on helpline numbers, requirement of blood donors at the hospital.
Terrible news from my neighbor country #India. May all the victims are ok.— Almas Arshad 🇵🇰 (@almas_arshad) August 7, 2020
Best wishes #AirIndia pic.twitter.com/7oMXw9fSSH
Shocked to hear about the #AirIndia plane crash in #calicut My prayers are with everyone travelled in the flight- pilots, crew members and passengers, Hope everyone is safe.🙏— Shibu P 🇮🇳 (@shibupreman) August 7, 2020
Rest in Peace Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe / sacrificing your life to save many. Salute 🙏 pic.twitter.com/O92P2T0vfv
