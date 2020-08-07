Air India Express Plane Splits in Two After Crash Landing in Kerala - Photos, Videos

Several people are reportedly injured after an Air India Express Plane 1344 skidded-off the runway. The injured have been taken to hospitals near the airport, which is in Malappuram. According to initial reports, the aircraft seems to have overshot the tabletop runway and plunged 30 feet down, which resulted in the aircraft splitting with serious damage to the cockpit area.
Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur Airport at around 7.45 pm today: Kondotty Police. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/tQs1mrWwDe— News Jockey (@jockey_news) August 7, 2020
#BREAKING: An @airindiain plane skidded during landing at Karipur Airport, Kozhikode pic.twitter.com/jFRsKMTOeN— Bangalore Mirror (@BangaloreMirror) August 7, 2020
Air India plane with 191 passengers skids off runway in Calicut. More details awaited. #calicut#karipur pic.twitter.com/Py1SlcEyGf— #Stay_Home #Stay_Safe (@imAnkeshanand) August 7, 2020
Visuals from the #AirIndia crash site in Calicut. Let’s pray for the victims. pic.twitter.com/g9Ke77by1G— #Stay_Home #Stay_Safe (@imAnkeshanand) August 7, 2020
Air India Express Boeing 737 split into two after overshooting the runway at #Calicut Internal airport said a top officer to me. Casualty feared while CISF and local admin launched rescue and relief operation. #Keral #KeralaRains #AirAccident pic.twitter.com/JsmxZ14icg— Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) August 7, 2020
