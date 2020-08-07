Register
16:12 GMT07 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian men fold the U.S. and Indian flags at a shop in Mumbai, India (File)

    US Order on Domestic Drug Production is Aimed at China, But Could Benefit India, Say Analysts

    © AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105608/33/1056083304_0:230:4397:2704_1200x675_80_0_0_8a31eca0ead5f56505356139a795b90f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008071080093259-us-order-on-domestic-drug-production-is-aimed-at-china-but-could-benefit-india-say-analysts/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to boost domestic manufacturing of essential medicine. The decision will reduce Washington's dependence on China for drugs. According to IHS Markit, the US imported raw materials for drugs worth $3.9 billion in 2017, up 25 percent from 2016.

    US President Donald Trump’s executive order requiring the government to buy drugs from domestic companies is a step directed towards China, experts believe.

    The US government, going forward, will finalise a list of essential medicines and procure them from domestic companies.

    The Indian Commerce Ministry, said the decision would benefit India strategically.

    Ashok Madan, Executive Director of the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA) told Sputnik that the recent order of the Trump administration is directed at China and not the world. “This order is essentially directed at China without saying so.”

    “Today, every country wants to be self-dependent. They do not have any problem with India, but they have issues with China. India has lived up to the global expectations by supplying essential drugs at the time of crisis.”

    Speaking on the impact of the decision on the Indian drug and pharmaceutical industry, Madan said: “There are a number of exceptions in the order and hopefully, we will get covered in that. For example, wherever the procurement cost is higher than 25 percent, they would like to buy from outside countries.”

    “Wherever they do not have reasonable quality and volume of local production, they will procure from outside the US,” he added.    

    The Indian government has also said that the US decision may “benefit India strategically”, maintaining that the move is targeted essentially at China.

    The government also maintains that production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), the basic building block of a medicine, will provide India an opportunity to delink itself from China, on which it is heavily dependent for the import of the ingredients. India imports 80 percent of the APIs it requires from China.

    The Commerce Ministry's said: “In fact, development of API and critical medicine manufacturing in the USA may be a strategic positive for India in terms of National Security considerations and provide non-China sources.” 

    According to data from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics, India imported bulk drugs and intermediates worth $2,738 million in 2016-2017 and $2,993 million in 2017-18.

    The US decision and its fallout assumes a lot of significance for India as, amid the Indo-China border stand-off across the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, Chinese suppliers have hiked the price of medical supplies to India despite the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

    According to a pharmaceutical representative body, the API prices have gone up significantly.  

    "The average increase in the prices of APIs from China has been around 20 percent compared to the pre-COVID-19 days", says Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, a representative body of leading Indian pharmaceutical companies.

    Meanwhile, India is also boosting its drug and medical device production capability.

    In July, India launched three dedicated API manufacturing hubs at an cost of $134 million and four hubs for medical devices in the country to cut its dependence on imports. The central government will invest $13.3 million in the medical device hubs.

    India has a 20 percent share of generic medicines in the global supply by volume, while its share of vaccines is 62 percent of global demand. It is the country with the largest number of US FDA-compliant drug manufacturers outside the United States.

    Related:

    Coronavirus in China a Sign For India to Revive Domestic Production of Drug Raw Material - Analysts
    Trump Does U-Turn, Praises India for Supplying 'Game Changing' Drug to Fight COVID-19
    COVID-19 Drug Could Be More Effective than Rushed Vaccine - Expert on India Setting ‘Wrong’ Deadline
    Tags:
    export, import, medicine, drug, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combo of handout satellite images courtesy of Cnes 2020 released on 5 August 2020 by Airbus DS shows a view of the port of Beirut on 25 January 2020 (L) and on 5 August 2020, a day after a blast in a warehouse in the port of the Lebanese capital.
    Satellite Images of Beirut Port Before and After Deadly Blast
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse