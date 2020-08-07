Dozens of People Feared Trapped in Massive Landslide in Indian State of Kerala

According to officials, the landslide happened in a remote area that is hard to reach.
The intense rain and waterlogging in the area are deterring rescue operations.
Meppadi (Kerala): Huge landslide reported in rajamala in munnar. Reports says 10 homes swept under it. #Kerala #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/vhAzFTkFjl— Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) August 7, 2020
Several of those who are trapped are presumably tea estate workers.
#idukki #rains pic.twitter.com/37ZBEeBoNa— Vaisakh Aryan (@aryan_vaisakh) August 7, 2020
Rescue officials are struggling to reach the site of the accident, as some roads have washed out in the flooding that precipitated the landslide.
Meppadi (Kerala): Huge landslide reported in rajamala in munnar. Reports says 10 homes swept under it. #Kerala #KeralaFloods #Wayanad pic.twitter.com/NAzH9URqnu— Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) August 7, 2020
For the last three days, several parts of the state have been inundated by monsoon rains.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)